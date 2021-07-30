July 30, 2021

'Digital twins' concept boosts food production

by University of Queensland

'Digital twins' concept boosts food production
Digital image of mango tree by Dr Liqi Han. Credit: University of Queensland

Using technology familiar to computer gamers, University of Queensland scientists are creating 'digital twins' of mango and macadamia orchards to help boost food production.

Professor Neena Mitter, the Director of the Centre of Horticultural Science at Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI), said it was an example of how computers were changing the industry.

"Developing a digital model for an with slow growing crops like mango and macadamia enables us to run virtual experiments at a scale and speed never before possible," Professor Mitter said.

"Digital technologies offer an unprecedented acceleration in innovation that will help make food production more productive, resilient, and sustainable."

Lead researcher Dr. Liqi Han said the technology would particularly benefit slow growing crops like fruit trees.

"The digital modeling provides untapped opportunities for users to rapidly trial new ideas and acquire a reliable indicator of how to best optimize production systems," Dr. Han said.

"We call this technology 'DigiHort', short for Digital Horticulture."

The can be a conceptual design of an orchard that doesn't yet exist, a digital twin or detailed replica of an existing orchard, or a digital variant, where changes are made to a digital twin.

"All three forms can be integrated with environmental and management simulators," Dr. Han said.

"For example, this might include sunlight and chemical spray simulations to allow for evaluation and optimisation of orchard management practice."

Virtual trials start with the design, with software users able to decide where in a landscape to plant trees, the density of the canopies and the configuration of the rows.

Users then consider how the trees are maintained, wielding virtual pruners and testing the impact of different—and even unconventional—tree training systems.

This innovation is based on new LiDAR scanning technology applications undertaken with industry partner, Riegl Australia, and state government research stations in Queensland, Western Australia and Northern Territory.

It relies on High Performance Computing (HPC), which allows Dr. Han to run extremely fast virtual experiments without loss of accuracy.

"These days, we talk more and more about precision ," Dr. Han said.

"We enhance precision by looking at the details, such as how much light can be captured by each leaf or fruit, or the distribution of sprayed chemicals across the canopy.

"We can accumulate small benefits into big benefits or prevent big losses from occurring.

"And we've found that small differences can have a big impact."

The DigiHort platform was designed as a decision-support service for industry and will be accessible via the internet.

Explore further

Critically endangered macadamia species becomes a plant supermodel
Provided by University of Queensland
Citation: 'Digital twins' concept boosts food production (2021, July 30) retrieved 30 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-digital-twins-concept-boosts-food.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preventing parasitics for wires?

14 hours ago

Floating Table (With Buckets)

Jul 29, 2021

Fluids: Bernoulli's Equation Derivation Question

Jul 28, 2021

Fluids- Viscosity Question

Jul 27, 2021

A ray crossing 2 media of different indices and energy conservation

Jul 25, 2021

A layman's question about entanglement

Jul 22, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments