Credit: The American Chemical Society

Ancient Rome's emperors did some pretty bizarre stuff—bursting into uncontrollable fits of laughter, appointing a horse as a priest, dressing in animal skins and attacking people ... the list goes on.

Why were they acting that way? Well, it might have been lead poisoning.

In this week's episode, we unwrap the possibility that lead caused the Roman Empire's collapse:

