June 23, 2021

Synthesis of a near-infrared light absorbing macrocyclic aromatic compound

by Ehime University

Synthesis of a near-infrared light absorbing macrocyclic aromatic compound
Selective Synthesis of Cyclo[9]pyrroles Based on an Oxidative Coupling. Credit: Tetsuo Okujima, Ehime University

Profs. Okujima and Uno at Ehime University, in collaboration with Prof. Kobayashi at Shinshu University, reported the selective synthesis, the molecular structure, optical properties and electronic structure of cyclo[9]pyrrole, a ring-expanded porphyrin consisting of directly connected pyrrole rings.

Porphyrins, which are well-known natural porphyrin molecules, including heme and chlorophyll, are attractive for use in practical materials because of the easy optimization of their optical and by conjugation expansion and functionalization. In 2002, Sessler reported the first synthesis of cyclo[n]pyrrole (n: the number of pyrrole rings). Peripheral alkyl-substituted cyclo[8]pyrroles were obtained via an oxidative coupling of 2,2'-bipyrrole, and showed an intense L band at ca. 1,100 nm.

The team successfully synthesized a good yield of cyclo[9]pyrroles via the oxidative coupling of terpyrrole. A relatively distorted structure with a C2-like symmetry was clarified by NMR and X-ray diffraction analyses. Intense absorption was observed at ca. 1,740 nm. They analyzed the optical and electronic structures using magnetic circular dichroism spectroscopy and time-dependent density functional theory calculations. Comparison of cyclo[8], [9], and [10]pyrroles showed the electronic structures don't significantly depend on the number of pyrroles.

Explore further

'Planar and curved' pyrrole-fused azacoronenes
More information: Hiroki Matsumoto et al, Cyclo[9]pyrrole: Selective Synthesis of [34]Nonaphyrin(0.0.0.0.0.0.0.0.0), Organic Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.orglett.1c00899
Journal information: Organic Letters

Provided by Ehime University
Citation: Synthesis of a near-infrared light absorbing macrocyclic aromatic compound (2021, June 23) retrieved 23 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-synthesis-near-infrared-absorbing-macrocyclic-aromatic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the IUPAC name of this organic compound?

8 hours ago

Buffers -- Need both a salt and the conjugate acid/base of the anion/cation?

Jun 20, 2021

What is the surface of fridge door made from?

Jun 18, 2021

I have no idea why this is an enantiomer

Jun 15, 2021

Borax Ant Baits and Sand

Jun 15, 2021

Polarity of Propan-1-ol and Propan-2-ol

Jun 14, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments