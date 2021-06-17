June 17, 2021

Researchers discover orbital patterns of trans-Neptunian objects

by New York University

Neptune
Voyager 2 took this picture of Neptune in 1989.

Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs), small objects that orbit the sun beyond Neptune, are fossils from the early days of the solar system which can tell us a lot about its formation and evolution.

A new study led by Mohamad Ali-Dib, a research scientist at the NYU Abu Dhabi Center for Astro, Particle, and Planetary Physics, reports the significant discovery that two groups of TNOs with different surface colors also have very different orbital patterns. This new information can be compared to models of the solar system to provide fresh insights into its early chemistry. Additionally, this discovery paves the way for further understanding of the formation of the Kuiper Belt itself, an area beyond Neptune comprised of icy objects, that is also the source of some comets.

In the paper, The rarity of very red TNOs in the scattered disk, published in The Astronomical Journal, the researchers explain how they studied the chemical composition of TNOs in order to understand the dynamical history of the Kuiper Belt. TNOs are either deemed 'Less Red' (often referred to as Gray), or 'Very Red' (often referred to as Red) based on their surface colors. By re-analyzing a 2019 data set, the researchers discovered that gray and red TNOs have vastly different orbital patterns. Through additional calculations, the researchers determined that the two groups of TNOs formed in different locations, and this led to the dichotomy in both their orbits and colors.

Many models of the solar system have been designed to show how the Kuiper Belt has evolved, but these models only study the origins of its orbital structure or colors, not both simultaneously.

"With more data, our team's work could be applied to more detailed solar system models and has the potential to reveal new insights about the solar system and how it has changed over the course of time," said Ali-Dib.

Explore further

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
More information: Mohamad Ali-Dib et al, The Rarity of Very Red Trans-Neptunian Objects in the Scattered Disk, The Astronomical Journal (2021). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/abf6ca
Journal information: Astronomical Journal

Provided by New York University
Citation: Researchers discover orbital patterns of trans-Neptunian objects (2021, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-orbital-patterns-trans-neptunian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Betelgeuse unusual dimming - what's up?

Jun 16, 2021

N-body simulation of high or low-mass dark matter particles

Jun 16, 2021

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jun 15, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jun 15, 2021

Light leaving Earth

Jun 14, 2021

Why are emission spectra of stars rarely shown?

Jun 12, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments