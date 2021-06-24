June 24, 2021

Race, ethnicity not a factor in recent weapon-carrying behaviors at US schools

by University of Minnesota Medical School

violence
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A study led by researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School sheds new light on boys' weapon-carrying behaviors at U.S. high schools. The results indicate that weapon-carrying is not tied to students' race or ethnicity but rather their schools' social climates.

The study was published in the journal Pediatrics and led by Patricia Jewett, Ph.D., a researcher in the Department of Medicine at the U of M Medical School.

"Narratives of in the U.S. have been distorted by racist stereotyping, portraying male individuals of color as more dangerous than ," Jewett said. "Instead, our study suggests that climates may be linked to an increase in weapon-carrying at schools."

The study analyzed self-reported weapon-carrying behaviors among 88,000 at U.S. high schools between 1993 and 2019 based on data from the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System. From that data, they identified four key findings:

  • Since 1993, weapon-carrying in schools has declined among all .
  • Over the last 20 years, in schools perceived as safer, Non-Hispanic, white males have been more likely to bring weapons into schools than Non-Hispanic Black/African American or Hispanic males.
  • Between 2017 and 2019, while comparing all schools, no significant differences in weapon-carrying behaviors existed by race or ethnicity.
  • More frequent weapon-carrying is associated with experiences of unsafety or violence at school. Males who experienced violence or felt unsafe at school brought weapons at least twice as often, and such negative school experiences were more common among males of color (8-12%) than among Non-Hispanic white males (4-5%).

"Our work underscores the association of experiences of unsafety at school with weapon-carrying at school and highlights large knowledge gaps in the field of gun violence research in the U.S.," Jewett said. "This is an important foundation for much needed research to disentangle the intertwined phenomena of racism, toxic environments of violence and gun- and weapon-culture in the U.S. We are currently reaching out to other researchers who work in the field to collaborate on this urgent public health topic."

Explore further

Stricter US state gun laws linked to safer high schools
More information: Patricia I. Jewett et al, Weapon Carrying Among Boys in US Schools by Race and/or Ethnicity: 1993–2019, Pediatrics (2021). DOI: 10.1542/peds.2020-049623
Journal information: Pediatrics

Provided by University of Minnesota Medical School
Citation: Race, ethnicity not a factor in recent weapon-carrying behaviors at US schools (2021, June 24) retrieved 24 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-ethnicity-factor-weapon-carrying-behaviors-schools.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments