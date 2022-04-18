Pediatrics is an official peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics. In the inaugural January 1948 issue, the journal s first editor, Hugh McCulloch, articulated the journal s vision: "The content of the journal is... intended to encompass the needs of the whole child in his physiologic, mental, emotional, and social structure. The single word, Pediatrics, has been chosen to indicate this catholic intent." Pediatrics has been continuously published by the American Academy of Pediatrics since January 1948. Pediatrics has the second highest impact factor (4.473, 2007 Thompson Journal Citation Reports) among all journals in the field of pediatrics. It is among the top 2% most-cited scientific and medical journals (38,973 total citations in 2007) and is the most-cited journal in the field of pediatrics.

Publisher
American Academy of Pediatrics
Country
United States
History
1948–present
Website
http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/
Impact factor
4.789 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Pediatrics

School segregation harms Black children's health, well-being

Black youth who attend racially segregated schools are more likely to have behavior problems and to drink alcohol than Black youth in less segregated schools, according to a UC San Francisco study published in Pediatrics.

Social Sciences

Apr 18, 2022

0

7

Starting kindergarten on the right foot

Everything you ever really needed to know you learned back in kindergarten—that old saying gets some scientific support in a new study by researchers at Canada's Université de Montréal and Université Sainte-Anne.

Education

Nov 2, 2020

0

5

Racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic: A path forward

Because SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was first discovered in China, Chinese American families in the United States have reported an increase in racist experiences during the ongoing pandemic. Tina Cheng, M.D., ...

Social Sciences

Sep 9, 2020

1

3