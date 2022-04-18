Pediatrics is an official peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics. In the inaugural January 1948 issue, the journal s first editor, Hugh McCulloch, articulated the journal s vision: "The content of the journal is... intended to encompass the needs of the whole child in his physiologic, mental, emotional, and social structure. The single word, Pediatrics, has been chosen to indicate this catholic intent." Pediatrics has been continuously published by the American Academy of Pediatrics since January 1948. Pediatrics has the second highest impact factor (4.473, 2007 Thompson Journal Citation Reports) among all journals in the field of pediatrics. It is among the top 2% most-cited scientific and medical journals (38,973 total citations in 2007) and is the most-cited journal in the field of pediatrics.

Publisher American Academy of Pediatrics Country United States History 1948–present Website http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/ Impact factor 4.789 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA