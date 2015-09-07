Researcher lays groundwork for new ways to prevent youth violence in Caribbean

March 29, 2017

A study by an Indiana University School of Social Work associate professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis has laid the groundwork for new strategies dealing with youth violence in five Caribbean countries.

Carolyn Gentle-Genitty was selected by the Caribbean Community organization to lead a team of researchers who assessed -related behaviors in Jamaica, Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The researchers looked at whether youths engaged in violence; were victimized by violence; witnessed violence; or reported any of 15 types of violence, including weapon-carrying, fighting or wounding, gang fights, drug use, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

The research team examined how those behaviors differed by gender and age to better inform the development of gender- and age-appropriate prevention programs.

One key finding discovered by the researchers was that male youths are more likely to engage in violence than their female counterparts but less likely to report it, even when they are a victim of the violence, Gentle-Genitty said.

"That was very significant, simply because if we understand violence within that context, we need to put more mechanisms in schools that support males but also support an easy process of reporting violence that doesn't look like snitching or lead to males being further victimized if they do report violence," she said.

The study focused on -on-youth violence from severity and intensity perspectives. It centered largely on family and school, because those are the two locations where youths spend most of their time and where there is the greatest impact on crime and violence, Gentle-Genitty said.

Female youths were more likely than males to have experienced or abuse, according to the study.

In general, older youth tended to have higher levels of risk factors, particularly at school, while they have lower levels of protective factors both at home and at .

The results of the study suggest that a comprehensive approach to preventing and reducing youth violence needs to target risk and not only in schools but also within the families of the youths.

The study, "Comprehensive assessment of in five Caribbean countries: Gender and age differences," was published in the Journal of Human Behavior in the Social Environment. The project was developed, with funding from Spain, out of concern for the escalation of and other related forms of violence in schools and the surrounding communities.

Explore further: Why gender can't be ignored when dealing with domestic violence

More information: Carolyn Gentle-Genitty et al. Comprehensive assessment of youth violence in five Caribbean countries: Gender and age differences, Journal of Human Behavior in the Social Environment (2017). DOI: 10.1080/10911359.2016.1273811

Related Stories

Researchers to study gun violence among youths

March 2, 2016

How and why children carry weapons is the subject of a $3.4 million interdisciplinary study led by two University at Buffalo researchers looking to find ways high-risk children can escape a cycle of violence.

Severe abuse at home linked to dating violence

January 22, 2013

Young urban black women who are exposed to severe abuse within their families are much more likely to be victims of dating violence, according to a study led by a Michigan State University researcher.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.