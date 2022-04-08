Founded in 1888, the University of Minnesota Medical School educates students and graduate physicians, provides patient care, and performs biomedical and clinical research.

University of Minnesota Medical School

Research suggests protocol change for tear gas deployment

A new study by five doctoral students in neuroscience at the University of Minnesota Medical School calls attention to a lack of regulation and unknown long-term health effects of tear gas. Based on their research, the group ...

Social Sciences

Apr 26, 2021

Researchers develop two new rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests

University of Minnesota Medical School researchers have developed two new rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19—one to detect COVID-19 variants and one to help differentiate with other illnesses that have COVID-19-like symptoms. ...

Biotechnology

Feb 23, 2021

