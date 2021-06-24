June 24, 2021

Comet strike may have sparked civilisation shift

by University of Edinburgh

Archaeological site in Arizona, US, with a distinctive black layer, indicating substantial environmental changes beginning about 10,800 BC, with impact debris at its base. Credit: Comet Research Group

A cluster of comet fragments believed to have hit Earth nearly 13,000 years ago may have shaped the origins of human civilisation, research suggests.

Possibly the most devastating since the extinction of the dinosaurs, it appears to coincide with major shifts in how organized themselves, researchers say.

Their analysis backs up claims that an impact occurred prior to start of the Neolithic period in the so-called Fertile Crescent of southwest Asia.

During that time, humans in the region—which spans parts of modern-day countries such as Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon—switched from hunter-gatherer lifestyles to ones centered on agriculture and the creation of permanent settlements.

Catastrophic event

It is thought that the comet strike—known as the Younger Dryas impact—also wiped out many large animal species and ushered in a mini ice age that lasted more than 1,000 years.

Since it was proposed in 2007, the theory about the catastrophic comet strike has been the subject of heated debate and much academic research.

Now, researchers from the University of Edinburgh have reviewed evidence assessing the likelihood that an impact took place, and how the event may have unfolded.

Strong evidence

The team says a large body of evidence supports the theory that a struck around 13,000 years ago. Researchers analyzed geological data from four continents, particularly North America and Greenland, where the largest fragments are thought to have struck.

Their analysis highlights excess levels of platinum, signs of materials melted at extremely high temperatures and the detection of nanodiamonds known to exist inside comets and form during high-energy explosions. All of this evidence strongly supports the impact theory, researchers say.

The team says further research is needed to shed more light on how it may have affected and associated changes in human populations or animal extinctions.

"This major cosmic catastrophe seems to have been memorialized on the giant stone pillars of Göbekli Tepe, possibly the 'World's first temple', which is linked with the origin of civilisation in the Fertile Crescent of southwest Asia. Did civilisation, therefore, begin with a bang?" says Dr. Martin Sweatman, School of Engineering.

More information: Martin B. Sweatman, The Younger Dryas impact hypothesis: Review of the impact evidence, Earth-Science Reviews (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103677
Provided by University of Edinburgh
Citation: Comet strike may have sparked civilisation shift (2021, June 24) retrieved 24 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-comet-civilisation-shift.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
