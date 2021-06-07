June 7, 2021

Blistering stars in the Universe: Rare insights into the evolution of stars

by ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery

Blistering stars in the Universe: Rare insights into the evolution of stars
Artist’s impression of a supernova – James Josephides, Swinburne University of Technology

What happens if a supernova explosion goes off right beside another star? The star swells up which scientists predict as a frequent occurrence in the universe. Supernova explosions are the dramatic deaths of massive stars that are about eight times heavier than the sun.

Most of these are found in , where two stars closely orbit each other, so many supernovae occur in binaries. The presence of a companion star can also greatly influence how stars evolve and explode. For this reason, astronomers have long been searching for after supernovae— a handful have been discovered over the past few decades and some were found to have unusually low temperatures.

When a star explodes in a binary system, the debris from the violently strikes the companion star. Usually, there's not enough energy to damage the whole star, but it heats up the star's surface instead. The heat then causes the star to swell up, like having a huge burn blister on your skin. This star blister can be 10 to 100 times larger than the star itself.

The swollen star appears very bright and cool, which might explain why some discovered companion stars had low temperatures. Its inflated state only lasts for an 'astronomically' short while—after a few years or decades, the blister can "heal" and the star shrinks back to its original form.

In their recently published study by a team of scientists led by OzGrav postdoctoral researcher Dr. Ryosuke Hirai (Monash University), the team carried out hundreds of to investigate how companion stars inflate, or swell up, depending on its interaction with a nearby supernova. It was found that the luminosity of inflated stars is only correlated to its mass and doesn't depend on the strength of the interaction with supernova. The duration of the swelling is also longer when the two stars are closer in distance.

"We applied our results to a supernova called SN2006jc, which has a companion star with a low-temperature. If this is in fact an inflated star as we believe, we expect it should rapidly shrink in the next few years," explains Hirai

The number of companion stars detected after supernovae are steadily growing over the years. If scientists can observe an inflated companion star and its contraction, these data correlations can measure the properties of the binary system before the explosion—these insights are extremely rare and important for understanding how massive stars evolve.

"We think it's important to not only find companion after , but to monitor them for a few years to decades to see if it shrinks back," says Hirai.

Explore further

Mysterious hydrogen-free supernova sheds light on stars' violent death throes
More information: Misa Ogata et al, Observability of inflated companion stars after supernovae in massive binaries, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2021). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stab1439
Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Provided by ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery
Citation: Blistering stars in the Universe: Rare insights into the evolution of stars (2021, June 7) retrieved 8 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-blistering-stars-universe-rare-insights.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
133 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What does the equation C = 12 J mean for black holes?

15 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jun 05, 2021

Speed of light in outer space

Jun 04, 2021

The other side of the Moon

Jun 04, 2021

Andromeda vs. Milky Way galaxies

May 31, 2021

What is theoretically the heaviest isotope that the R-process could produce?

May 30, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments