May 6, 2021

Video: Can we make opioids less addictive?

by American Chemical Society

Can we make opioids less addictive? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Opioids are the most powerful painkillers we have, but they're incredibly addictive.

Tens of thousands of people in the U.S. die of an opioid overdose every year.

Will we ever have drugs that are just as good at getting rid of pain but without the and overdose?

Provided by American Chemical Society
