May 17, 2021

Study reveals dynamics of surface water bodies with 30-meter spatial resolution

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study reveals dynamics of surface water bodies with 30-meter spatial resolution in Central Asia
Graphical abstract. Credit: Science of The Total Environment (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2021.147193

Surface water resources and terrestrial water storage are important for human survival in Central Asia (CA) and the balance of regional ecosystems.

Although several remote sensing products have been used to map , the (hundreds of meters) of some of them is not sufficient to identify small water bodies, with monitoring data only being available for a few years or less.

Researchers from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences used all available Landsat images based on the Google Earth Engine platform and the adjacent-years interpolation method to describe the dynamics of surface water in CA with a 30-m spatial resolution during 1990-2019.

The study was published in Science of the Total Environment on April 18.

"In recent decades, under the joint effects of climate change and human activities, the surface water and terrestrial water storage of CA have undergone significant changes," said Huang Wenjing, a Ph.D. student from XIEG and the first author of the study.

Results showed that the area of permanent surface water bodies in CA shrunk by 28,980 km2 during 1990-2019, where Uzbekistan had the largest reduction rate of about 412 km2/a. In contrast, the seasonal surface water areas (SSWA) in CA increased by about 50,661 km2, where Kazakhstan had the largest growth rate (about4666 km2/a).

The study also revealed the relationship between terrestrial water storage and permanent surface water area in CA from 2002 to 2016, and the restriction of their dynamics on social and economic development.

"Our findings show that the in CA has intensified and the prospects for regional water resources development are not optimistic," said Huang.

The research provides high-precision surface water dynamics data that could help mitigate the water crisis in CA and provide a current scientific reference for achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Explore further

First-of-its-kind surface water Atlas brings together 35 years of satellite data
More information: Wenjing Huang et al. Rapidly declining surface and terrestrial water resources in Central Asia driven by socio-economic and climatic changes, Science of The Total Environment (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2021.147193
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Study reveals dynamics of surface water bodies with 30-meter spatial resolution (2021, May 17) retrieved 18 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-reveals-dynamics-surface-bodies-meter.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earthquakes during the Bronze Age -- A contributor to the Collapse?

May 17, 2021

Drought (possibly 'climate change') and famine 2200-2000 BCE

May 16, 2021

How Slip Faults Lead to Massive Tsunamis

May 12, 2021

Simple explanation of greenhouse effect - right or wrong?

May 11, 2021

Frequently Made Errors in Climate Science - The Greenhouse Effect - Comments

May 07, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

May 06, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments