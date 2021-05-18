May 18, 2021

Megaprojects threaten water justice for local communities

by University of Adelaide

Megaprojects threaten water justice for local communities
Urban megaproject in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam showing its negative impact on local communities and water systems. Credit: Dr Scott Hawken.

Urban megaprojects tend to be the antithesis of good urban planning. They have a negative impact on local water systems, deprive local communities of water-related human rights, and their funders and sponsors have little accountability for their impact.

These are the findings of the University of Adelaide's Dr. Scott Hawken from the School of Architecture and Built Environment who led a review of the impact of urban megaprojects on justice in South East Asia.

"Urban megaprojects have severe implications for environmental processes," said Dr. Hawken.

"They have a major impact on hydrological systems and during all phases of development affect water security and human rights.

"As well as interrupting urban water flows and waste removal, they cause biodiversity degradation and loss of arable landscapes, and increase pollution and change the flood regimes of rivers."

The study, published in the journal Cities, focussed on the Phu My Hung in Vietnam, the Amarapura project in Myanmar and Boeung Kak Lake in Cambodia, and is the result of Dr. Hawken's engagement with recent calls from the United Nations for greater accountability in megaprojects globally.

Urban megaprojects have been a key mode of development in Southeast Asia since the 1980s. Between three and 14 percent of GDP is invested in these kind of developments in SE Asia and eight percent globally. They can include urban regeneration schemes, transport and energy infrastructure, industrial corridors, clusters, new towns, innovation districts, science and technology parks and sports infrastructure.

"The projects we looked at are typical of most in Southeast Asia in that they are located near coasts or major rivers which exposes people who live there to such as floods and erosion," said Dr. Hawken.

"At every stage of these projects there needs to be a more systematic approach to sustainability especially when assessing their impact on water security. The community needs to be more involved and funders and sponsors need to be more accountable for the impact.

"Wealthier residents tend to benefit from these urban enclaves while they dramatically displace and disrupt existing economics and social relations. Poor socio-economic urban residents are disproportionately adversely affected."

Megaprojects are often publicly positioned as economic benefactors for cities with governments and developers framing them as delivering wealth and new technologies to urban regions.

"Considering the prominence of this development model, it is unacceptable that there is so little information or recourse when these projects do not deliver on their promises," said Dr. Hawken.

"Existing urban issues are rarely solved by these projects so a new approach is needed to better engage with communities and their socio-ecological relationships with natural water systems. Considering where they are built such projects also expose cities to future climate related disasters such as and flooding.

"Our findings and recommendations are relevant to cities around the world which are in semi-aquatic, delta environments and sensitive water catchment areas.

"Developers need to be accountable for such projects now and into the future."

More information: Scott Hawken et al. Urban megaprojects and water justice in Southeast Asia: Between global economies and community transitions, Cities (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.cities.2020.103068

Provided by University of Adelaide

Citation: Megaprojects threaten water justice for local communities (2021, May 18) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-megaprojects-threaten-justice-local.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Millions at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change: report
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)