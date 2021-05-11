May 11, 2021

Fluorinated interphase bolsters water-based zinc battery

by Katie Doyle, University of Maryland

Fluorinated interphase bolsters water-based zinc battery
Credit: A. James Clark School of Engineering, University of Maryland

A research team in the University of Maryland (UMD) Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering (ChBE) has achieved another breakthrough in metallic zinc battery chemistry—after innovating a zinc-air battery cathode reported in Science earlier this year—this time specific to the anode.

The team, led by UMD Professor Chunsheng Wang, created a fluorinated interphase, which enables reversible water-based battery chemistries. Longsheng Cao (ChBE Post-doc), Dan Li (ChBE Post-doc) and Travis Pollard (U.S. Army Research Lab) served as first authors on the study, published in Nature Nanotechnology on May 10.

"Metallic zinc is a supreme anode because it boasts high capacity, low redox potential, high abundance and low toxicity," said Cao. "It's also incredibly safe, but suffers from severe irreversibility—for example, we often see dendrite growth and low coulombic efficiency in aqueous electrolytes, which makes the formation of a solid- interphase [SEI] impossible."

To that end, the Wang group created a diluted and acidic water electrolyte, with an alkylammonium salt additive, which gave way to the formation of a robust and waterproof SEI. This chemistry offers dendrite-free zinc plating and stripping at nearly 100% coulombic efficiency.

The SEI, mainly composed of hydrophobic inorganic fluoride, allows zinc ions to move back and forth, blocks water penetration, and prevents electron transfer. Such prohibits electrolyte or zinc anode consumption, which enables long-term use of aqueous zinc batteries.

This study continues research progress in the zinc including air cathode, electrolytes, organic electrolyte coating, SEI design, and MnO2 cathodes.

Explore further

An anode-free zinc battery that could someday store renewable energy
More information: Longsheng Cao et al. Fluorinated interphase enables reversible aqueous zinc battery chemistries, Nature Nanotechnology (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-021-00905-4
Journal information: Science , Nature Nanotechnology

Provided by University of Maryland
Citation: Fluorinated interphase bolsters water-based zinc battery (2021, May 11) retrieved 11 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-fluorinated-interphase-bolsters-water-based-zinc.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Nuclear Fusion Question

May 09, 2021

Open Questions about Neutrinos Today

May 08, 2021

Scientists may have discovered a new force of nature?

May 04, 2021

Operator Product Expansion as shown in Schwartz

Apr 27, 2021

The vertex factors in QCD penguin operators

Apr 25, 2021

Diminishing returns from particle accelerators

Apr 24, 2021

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments