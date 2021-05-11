May 11, 2021

To enhance creativity, keep your research team fresh

by Bar-Ilan University

team
The data-driven analysis supports the notion that a ‘good’ society - valuing diversity, tolerance and openness - may also be a ‘productive’ society. Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Teamwork is becoming increasingly common in modern science. In this context, the effect of different characteristics of a team on its research performance has been studied extensively. Various factors such as team size, number of countries involved, universities, disciplines, and workload distribution have been found to have a significant contribution on the paper's role in advancing science.

The question of how the freshness of the team influences its research performance, however, has not been studied systematically. A research team may consist of some researchers who haven't worked with each other before, resulting in a freshness of the team. On the contrary, authors of a paper who have already collaborated can be regarded as an old team. To date little is known regarding the effect of the freshness of the team on advancing science.

In a paper recently published in Nature Human Behaviour, network scientists Prof. An Zeng, of Beijing Normal University and Prof. Shlomo Havlin, of the Department of Physics at Bar-Ilan University, and their colleagues address the effect of team freshness on the originality and multidisciplinary impact of the produced work, by systematically investigating prior collaboration relations between . They develop the concept of team freshness of a paper and define it as the fraction of team members that have not collaborated earlier with other team members. Their study reveals that papers of fresher teams are significantly more effective than papers of older teams in creating studies of higher originality and greater multidisciplinary impact. The effect is found to be even more prominent in larger teams. The results also suggest that having new team members is more significant than new collaboration relations in increasing the originality and impact diversity of the resultant papers. Finally, they studied the effect of career of team members before joining the team, finding that the younger the team, the higher the originality and impact diversity of the produced studies. In summary, research of a fresh team is related to better creativity.

The findings in this paper may have some in stimulating more original and multidisciplinary research works. Funders and could encourage scientists forming fresh teams in research. Scientists themselves should also seize opportunities to interact with new colleagues for future collaboration as a new team.

Explore further

Keeping it fresh: New AI-based strategy can assess the freshness of beef samples
More information: An Zeng et al, Fresh teams are associated with original and multidisciplinary research, Nature Human Behaviour (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41562-021-01084-x
Journal information: Nature Human Behaviour

Provided by Bar-Ilan University
Citation: To enhance creativity, keep your research team fresh (2021, May 11) retrieved 11 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-creativity-team-fresh.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments