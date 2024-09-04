Bar-Ilan University (BIU; Hebrew: אוניברסיטת בר-אילן‎ Universitat Bar-Ilan) is a public university in Ramat Gan of the Tel Aviv District, Israel. Established in 1955, Bar Ilan is now Israel's second-largest academic institution. It has nearly 26,800 students (including 9,000 students in its affiliated regional colleges) and 1,350 faculty members. Bar-Ilan University has eight faculties: Exact Sciences, Life Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities, Jewish Studies, Medicine, Engineering, and Law. There are also interdisciplinary studies.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

