Bar-Ilan University (BIU; Hebrew: אוניברסיטת בר-אילן Universitat Bar-Ilan) is a public university in Ramat Gan of the Tel Aviv District, Israel.
Established in 1955, Bar Ilan is now Israel's second-largest academic institution. It has nearly 26,800 students (including 9,000 students in its affiliated regional colleges) and 1,350 faculty members. Bar-Ilan University has eight faculties: Exact Sciences, Life Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities, Jewish Studies, Medicine, Engineering, and Law. There are also interdisciplinary studies.
- Website
- http://www1.biu.ac.il/indexE.php
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bar-Ilan_University
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed