April 12, 2021

Plastic planet: Tracking pervasive microplastics across the globe

by Utah State University

Plastic planet: Tracking pervasive microplastics across the globe
Understanding how microplastics move through global systems is essential to fixing the problem. New research focuses on how these invisible pieces of plastic get into the atmosphere, how long they stay aloft, and where in our global system we can expect to find hotspots of microplastic deposition. Credit: Janice Brahney/S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources at Utah State University.

Really big systems, like ocean currents and weather, work on really big scales. And so too does your plastic waste, according to new research from Janice Brahney from the Department of Watershed Sciences. The plastic straw you discarded in 1980 hasn't disappeared; it has fragmented into pieces too small to see, and is cycling through the atmosphere, infiltrating soil, ocean waters and air. Microplastics are so pervasive that they now affect how plants grow, waft through the air we breathe, and permeate distant ecosystems. They can be found in places as varied as the human bloodstream to the guts of insects in Antarctica.

Understanding how microplastics move through global systems is essential to fixing the problem, said Brahney. Her new research focuses on how these invisible pieces of plastic get into the atmosphere, how long they stay aloft, and where in our global system we can expect to find hotspots of microplastic deposition.

Plastics enter the atmosphere... not directly from garbage cans or landfills as you might expect... but from old, broken-down waste that makes its way into large-scale atmospheric patterns. Roads are a big source of atmospheric plastics, where vehicle tires churn and launch skyward the tiny pieces through strong vehicle-created turbulence. Ocean waves, too, are full of insoluble plastic particles that used to be food wrappers, soda bottles, and . These "legacy plastic" particles bob to the top layer of water and are churned by waves and wind, and catapulted into the air.

Another important source for the re-emission of plastics is dust produced from agricultural fields. Plastics are introduced to the soil when fertilizers from waste treatments operations are used (virtually all microplastics that are flushed with wastewater remain with the biowaste after the treatment process). Wind can also be a factor near population centers, whisking broken-down plastic particles into the air.

Once in the atmosphere, plastics could remain airborne for up to 6.5 days—enough time to cross a continent, said Natalie Mahowald, coauthor on the paper. The most likely place for plastic deposition from the atmosphere is over (and into) the Pacific and Mediterranean oceans, but continents actually receive more net plastics from polluted sources than they send to them, according to the models. The U.S., Europe, Middle East, India and Eastern Asia are also hotspots for land-based plastic deposition. Along the coasts, ocean sources of airborne plastic become more prominent, including America's west coast, the Mediterranean and southern Australia. Dust and agriculture sources for airborne plastics factor more prominently in northern Africa and Eurasia, while road-produced sources had a big impact in heavily populated regions the world over.

This study is important, said Brahney, but it is just the beginning. Much more work is needed on this pressing problem to understand how different environments might influence the process ... wet climates versus dry ones, mountainous regions versus flatlands. The world hasn't slowed its production or use of , she said, so these questions become more pressing every passing year.

Explore further

More than 1000 tons of plastic rains into western US protected lands annually
More information: Janice Brahney el al., "Constraining the atmospheric limb of the plastic cycle," PNAS (2021). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.2020719118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Utah State University
Citation: Plastic planet: Tracking pervasive microplastics across the globe (2021, April 12) retrieved 12 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-plastic-planet-tracking-pervasive-microplastics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

19 hours ago

La Soufrière volcano eruption April 2021

22 hours ago

Seismic ray-tracing, when does a spherical Earth matter in practice?

23 hours ago

Resources for the physics of clouds

Apr 10, 2021

Mars' Missing Water

Apr 05, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Apr 03, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments