Neglected species: Conserving reptiles on the Caribbean critical list

The critically endangered Saint Lucia racer, probably the world’s rarest snake. Credit: Jeremy Holden/FFI

Antigua has a beach for every day of the year. It's one of the mantras routinely trotted out in the tourist brochures. Ask the average person what images the word "Caribbean' conjures up, and the clichés will come quick and fast, with crystal-clear waters, sun-soaked sandy beaches and calypso cricket featuring prominently.

Here's a less familiar fact: the Caribbean has seen more reptile extinctions than any other region in the world, accounting for over 60% of all reptile species lost worldwide. Reptiles also feature prominently on the current list of the region's 400+ critically endangered species—tour guides please note, that's more than one for every day of the year—crying out for urgent conservation attention to ensure that they don't suffer the same fate.

So far, so terrible, but here's the good news: we may not be able to resurrect the Caribbean species that have already gone the way of the dinosaurs, but even the most critically endangered reptiles can be brought back from the brink. It's not rocket science, although rockets do feature later in this story. And we're not talking about extracting their DNA from mosquitoes embedded in amber. All it takes is sufficient resources and the right approach.

How can we be so sure? To coin another well-worn tourist phrase, we've got the T-shirt. Fauna & Flora International (FFI) has been active in the region since 1994, mainly in the Eastern Caribbean. We have undertaken vital conservation work in 15 countries and territories—always at their invitation.

By addressing the key threats to the region's reptiles and other endangered plants and animals, FFI and our partners have saved at least a dozen critically endangered Caribbean species from extinction and reversed the decline of many more. Those threats obviously vary from species to species, but there are certain recurring themes where reptiles are concerned.

Cane toads and a host of other invasive predators have wreaked havoc with native Caribbean reptiles. Credit: Jenny Daltry/FFI

Reptiles in retreat

Invasive alien species—from rats, mice and mongooses to feral cats and goats—have taken a devastating toll on Caribbean reptiles, either directly, through predation, or indirectly, by destroying their habitat and competing for the same resources.

In many instances, the threat posed by non-native species has been compounded by needless persecution (in the case of snakes) or illegal wildlife trade to satisfy our taste for meat, leather, trinkets and exotic pets.

We have been working to combat these threats for more than a quarter of a century. A notable feature of our efforts has been the removal of harmful invasive species—particularly rats—leading to the miraculous recovery of species and ecosystems that others were ready to write off as beyond hope or irreparably damaged.

Our work also encompasses other conservation measures that are less dramatic in terms of immediate results, but equally crucial for long-term success. These include protected area management, encouraging sustainable use of natural resources, combatting illegal wildlife trade, building local, national and regional conservation capacity, and promoting nature-based solutions to climate change.

Antiguan racer on Great Bird Island, site of the snake’s rediscovery. Credit: Jeremy Holden/FFI

Rescuing racers

As flagship success stories go, FFI's award-winning project to rescue a harmless, unspectacular Caribbean serpent takes some beating. In 1995, when we first intervened, the recently rediscovered Antiguan racer was probably the world's rarest snake, with a total population of just 50 individuals on one tiny offshore islet.

A little over 25 years later, thanks to a recovery program that included eradication of invasive predators, a nationwide snake charm offensive and reintroduction to newly restored, rat-free islands, snake numbers have increased well over twentyfold. The racer has become a tremendous source of national pride and a diminutive, scaly standard-bearer for Antigua's biodiversity as a whole.

The knock-on effects of the Antiguan racer work reverberate around the region to this day. We are currently working with local partners to save the unrelated Saint Lucia racer, which has inherited the unwelcome 'world's rarest' mantle.

Yes, we have more iguanas

In 1997, a little-known lizard, the White Cay iguana, was on the brink of extinction. A never-ending onslaught of harassment, nest-raiding and hatchling predation by an army of invasive black rats was driving this besieged reptile off a metaphorical cliff on its 15-hectare home in the Bahamas. To add onslaught to injury, a solitary raccoon somehow found its way onto the island and proceeded to slaughter the hapless iguanas as they slept.

Sombrero pygmy gecko, just one among hundreds of critically endangered Caribbean species. Credit: Jenny Daltry/FFI

Cue the arrival of the conservation cavalry in the shape of the Bahamas National Trust, which disposed of the masked bandit, plus two FFI volunteers—fresh from their rat eradication success in Antigua—who led a two-week counter-offensive against the rodent invaders.

The iguana population has since risen exponentially from an all-time low of roughly 150 to more than 2,000 individuals. All it took to kick-start this dramatic recovery was the removal of one rogue raccoon and a small colony of tyrannical black rats, at a total cost of US$10,000, or roughly five dollars a lizard.

Anti-rocket science

One of the least visited islands in the UK Overseas Territories, Sombrero is a treeless, 38-hectare slab of rock. In 1999 a US aerospace company proposed turning it into a rocket launch pad, confidently stating this would 'have little, if any, long-term effect' on the island's wildlife.

FFI begged to differ. We joined forces with the Anguilla National Trust, RSPB and Montana State University to conduct a more thorough impact assessment. Despite its small size, Sombrero supports one of the most important seabird colonies in the Caribbean and three native lizard species, two of which occur nowhere else in the world.

Our comprehensive survey revealed that the Sombrero ground lizard was critically endangered and would not survive the development. The timely intervention halted the countdown to extinction for this lively black lizard and numerous other native species. Today it faces new threats in the shape of invasive mice and a changing climate. FFI is poised to ride to the rescue once more, and this time we are aiming to restore the island to its former glory, as we recently did with the rock of Redonda.

Habitat of the last Barbados leaf-toed geckos, which now face the additional hazard of rising sea levels. Credit: Jenny Daltry/FFI

Gecko guardians

The Barbados leaf-toed gecko was thought to be extinct until a tiny population was rediscovered in 2011. Coastal development and invasive predators pose grave threats to the survival of the remaining lizards, which are largely confined to a narrow strip of the rocky east coast.

With help from the Barbados Defense Force, among others, FFI is taking decisive steps to relieve the pressure on the lizard affectionately known as the BLT gecko, which is being sandwiched between these land-based threats and the problem presented by rising sea levels.

Caribbean jewel

The entire world population of the Union Island gecko (main photo) is contained within a 50-hectare patch of forest in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The area is so heavily scoured by collectors that the future of this miniature gem of a lizard is in the balance.

Ranger patrols and community engagement have already resulted in a sharp drop in poaching, but FFI also helped to ensure that this critically endangered gecko was recently added to Appendix I of CITES, meaning that all trade in the species is prohibited by law. We're now working with our local partners to ensure that protection on paper translates into meaningful action on the ground.

Reptile resurgence

The above cameos exemplify how FFI is helping critically endangered Caribbean reptiles to rebound. And they are by no means the only beneficiaries. To date, FFI has been instrumental in the restoration of almost 30 separate island ecosystems across five countries. The work has boosted job prospects and revenue for local communities through nature-based tourism, and helped to improve resilience to the increasingly severe impacts of climate-related natural disasters.

We have ambitious plans to scale up our conservation efforts in the Caribbean region, resuscitating a wide range of reptiles from leatherback turtles to Lesser Antillean iguanas and the Little Scrub ground lizard, but the realization of those plans will be contingent on securing additional funds for our work.

