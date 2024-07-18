Fauna & Flora was the world’s first international wildlife conservation organisation, foundation in 1903. The pioneering work of its founders led to the creation of numerous protected areas, including Kruger and Serengeti National Parks. Fauna & Flora and its close associates were instrumental in creating much of today’s global conservation infrastructure. Fauna & Flora is renowned for its innovative, landmark programmes, many of them classic examples of conservation best practice: the rescue of the Arabian oryx; the Mountain Gorilla Project; campaigns on behalf of neglected amphibians, reptiles and bats; tiger protection units in Sumatra; and the first programme to put biodiversity firmly on the agenda of blue-chip companies. Today, Fauna & Flora has projects in over 40 countries encompassing temperate and tropical forests, grasslands and deserts, botanical hotspots, karst landscapes, wetlands and marine habitats. As well as safeguarding iconic wildlife including Sumatran tigers, mountain gorillas, African elephants and black rhinos, Fauna & Flora also champions less-familiar or neglected species such as the Siamese crocodile, Sunda pangolin, Saint Lucia racer and saiga antelope.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

