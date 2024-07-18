Fauna & Flora was the world’s first international wildlife conservation organisation, foundation in 1903. The pioneering work of its founders led to the creation of numerous protected areas, including Kruger and Serengeti National Parks. Fauna & Flora and its close associates were instrumental in creating much of today’s global conservation infrastructure. Fauna & Flora is renowned for its innovative, landmark programmes, many of them classic examples of conservation best practice: the rescue of the Arabian oryx; the Mountain Gorilla Project; campaigns on behalf of neglected amphibians, reptiles and bats; tiger protection units in Sumatra; and the first programme to put biodiversity firmly on the agenda of blue-chip companies. Today, Fauna & Flora has projects in over 40 countries encompassing temperate and tropical forests, grasslands and deserts, botanical hotspots, karst landscapes, wetlands and marine habitats. As well as safeguarding iconic wildlife including Sumatran tigers, mountain gorillas, African elephants and black rhinos, Fauna & Flora also champions less-familiar or neglected species such as the Siamese crocodile, Sunda pangolin, Saint Lucia racer and saiga antelope.

New hope for critically endangered Siamese crocodile

Sixty Siamese crocodiles, from five separate nests, have successfully hatched in Cambodia's Cardamom National Park—the largest record of this species breeding in the wild this century and a massive boost for the survival ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 18, 2024

New magnolia tree species discovered in northern Honduras

Fauna & Flora's in-country partner in Honduras has discovered a new species of magnolia. Named in honor of two prominent Honduran conservationists, Magnolia ciroorum was found in Pico Bonito National Park during ongoing fieldwork ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 18, 2024

The importance of new species in an age of biodiversity loss

The recent announcement that Fauna & Flora International (FFI) and our partners have recorded over 100 new species in Myanmar in the decade since we began working there caused quite a stir, but that landmark figure doesn't ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 16, 2022

