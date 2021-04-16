April 16, 2021

Differences in national food security best explained by household income, not agriculture

by Ulie Bonette, Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth

Agriculture
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

One of the most comprehensive statistical analyses of drivers of food insecurity across 65 countries has concluded that household income consistently explains more discrepancy in food security than any other factor, including agricultural land resources and production. The Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth study, "Cross-national analysis of food security drivers: comparing results based on the Food Insecurity Experience Scale and Global Food Security Index," was recently published by the peer-reviewed journal Food Security.

Given the persistent issue of food insecurity—one of the United Nation's sustainable development goals is to achieve zero hunger—the study's results are vital in determining how best to tackle the complex problem.

"We're trying to inform international development efforts. There's a long history of rich countries launching initiatives to help the which aren't very effective," said co-author Lee Lynd, the Paul E. and Joan H. Queneau Distinguished Professor of Engineering at Dartmouth. "If the real reason people are food insecure is that they're poor, the best thing you may be able to do for them is to give them a job."

"When we took a data-driven look at this, we found that the amount of money that households were actually spending on goods and services was by far the most important determinant of food amongst the countries that we studied," said first author Andrew Allee, Dartmouth Engineering Ph.D. candidate.

At the cross-national level, the study concludes quantity and quality of a nation's agricultural land were not predictive of national food security, and instead, the most effective strategies to improve food security will include measures to increase citizens' capacity for consumption. The researchers are quick to point out that no single metric can capture all dimensions of food security, but the models consistently showed that household spending, measured as per-capita household final consumption expenditure, was the single best predictor of food security, meaning an increase in income usually drives an increase in food security.

Allee and Lynd worked with Vikrant Vaze, the Stata Family Career Development Associate Professor of Engineering at Dartmouth, on linear regression models which used country characteristics to predict from the Food Insecurity Experience Scale and the Global Food Security Index, two well-known indicators of insecurity. The 65 countries studied represent 56 percent of the global population.

Explore further

Time to shift from 'food security' to 'nutrition security' to increase health and well-being
More information: Andrew Allee et al, Cross-national analysis of food security drivers: comparing results based on the Food Insecurity Experience Scale and Global Food Security Index, Food Security (2021). DOI: 10.1007/s12571-021-01156-w
Provided by Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth
Citation: Differences in national food security best explained by household income, not agriculture (2021, April 16) retrieved 16 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-differences-national-food-household-income.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments