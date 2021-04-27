April 27, 2021

Bird flu detected in Mali

bird flu
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Mali's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday that it had detected outbreaks of bird flu in the West African state and announced precautionary measures to "contain the disease".

Veterinary officials discovered the outbreaks after investigating high animal mortality levels on around the capital Bamako as well as two other towns, according to a statement.

The ministry has ordered precautionary measures including disinfecting and quarantining , and destroying .

It also warned against eating birds that had fallen ill, and urged farmers to notify authorities should their animals die.

Mali's neighbours Senegal, Mauritania and Niger have also declared bird flu outbreaks in recent months.

The virus hit Europe over the winter too, where in France, officials culled about 3.5 million birds to prevent its spread.

Explore further

Dutch cull 190,000 chickens after bird flu outbreaks

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Bird flu detected in Mali (2021, April 27) retrieved 27 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-bird-flu-mali.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Radiation leak test instruments

1 hour ago

Mirrors spontaneously cracking

8 hours ago

What are the biggest problems in the study of complex systems?

10 hours ago

Mechanical Advantage of a pulley with horizontal effort

10 hours ago

Virtual and real image with concave mirror at 45 degrees

11 hours ago

Two stage amplifier for a plastic scintillator

14 hours ago

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments