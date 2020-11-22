November 22, 2020

Dutch cull 190,000 chickens after bird flu outbreaks

poultry
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Dutch authorities have culled some 190,000 chickens after a highly-contagious strain of bird flu broke out at at least two poultry farms, the agriculture ministry said Sunday.

Health workers slaughtered around 100,000 hens at a poultry at Hekendorp outside Gouda while 90,000 chicks were culled at Witmarsum, in northern Friesland.

In both cases "a highly-contagious strain of the H5 variant" was suspected, the ministry said in a statement.

There were no other within a one kilometre radius of the outbreaks, it added.

"Both farms were cleared to prevent further spread of the disease," the ministry said.

Seasonal bird flu has been detected at various farms around the Netherlands since October, blamed mainly on .

Dutch Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten on October 23 imposed preventative indoor containment on all commercial poultry farms after two dead swans were discovered carrying the highly contagious H5N8 variety of bird flu.

The new measures come as the Netherlands also battles a second wave of COVID-19 which continued to infect around 6,000 people a day.

Explore further

Dutch cull 215,000 chickens after bird flu detected

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Dutch cull 190,000 chickens after bird flu outbreaks (2020, November 22) retrieved 22 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-dutch-cull-chickens-bird-flu-1.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Emergence of Complexity and Life

10 hours ago

Lagrangian function of a double undamped pendulum

20 hours ago

Calculus and Kinematic equations---need help seeing the logic

Nov 21, 2020

Elasticity of a rubber band

Nov 20, 2020

EM Penetration Depth Into the Ground

Nov 20, 2020

Kinds of motion

Nov 20, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments