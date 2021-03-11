March 11, 2021

Whooping cranes steer clear of wind turbines when selecting stopover sites

by Ecological Society of America

Whooping cranes steer clear of wind turbines when selecting stopover sites
A pair of whooping cranes walking along the edge of a wetland in central Kansas. Credit: Travis Wooten/USGS

As gatherings to observe whooping cranes join the ranks of online-only events this year, a new study offers insight into how the endangered bird is faring on a landscape increasingly dotted with wind turbines. The paper, published this week in Ecological Applications, reports that whooping cranes migrating through the U.S. Great Plains avoid "rest stop" sites that are within 5 km of wind-energy infrastructure.

Avoidance of turbines can decrease collision mortality for birds, but can also make it more difficult and time-consuming for migrating flocks to find safe and suitable rest and refueling locations. The study's insights into migratory behavior could improve future siting decisions as wind energy infrastructure continues to expand.

"In the past, had thought of impacts related to wind energy primarily associated with collision risks," said Aaron Pearse, the paper's first author and a research wildlife biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey's Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center in Jamestown, N.D. "I think this research changes that paradigm to a greater focus on potential impacts to important migration habitats."

The study tracked whooping cranes migrating across the Great Plains, a region that encompasses a mosaic of croplands, grasslands and wetlands. The region has seen a rapid proliferation of wind energy infrastructure in recent years: in 2010, there were 2,215 wind towers within the whooping migration corridor that the study focused on; by 2016, when the study ended, there were 7,622 wind towers within the same area.

Whooping cranes steer clear of wind turbines when selecting stopover sites
A whooping crane (Grus americana) family in their wintering grounds at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in Texas. Credit: Klaus Nigge/USFWS

Pearse and his colleagues found that whooping cranes migrating across the study area in 2010 and 2016 were 20 times more likely to select "rest stop" locations at least 5 km away from than those closer to turbines.

The authors estimated that 5% of high-quality stopover habitat in the study area was affected by presence of wind towers. Siting wind infrastructure outside of whooping cranes' migration corridor would reduce the risk of further habitat loss not only for whooping cranes, but also for millions of other birds that use the same land for breeding, migration, and wintering habitat.

Explore further

How to improve habitat conservation for migrating cranes
More information: Aaron T. Pearse et al, Migrating whooping cranes avoid wind‐energy infrastructure when selecting stopover habitat, Ecological Applications (2021). DOI: 10.1002/eap.2324
Journal information: Ecological Applications

Provided by Ecological Society of America
Citation: Whooping cranes steer clear of wind turbines when selecting stopover sites (2021, March 11) retrieved 11 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-whooping-cranes-turbines-stopover-sites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

4 hours ago

Does OK hemoglobin make a low level of iron in blood OK?

4 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

16 hours ago

Does having a good memory mean you have a high IQ?

21 hours ago

How exactly does chemotaxis work?

Mar 10, 2021

Oral molnupiravir phase II-a of Covid RCT by Merck

Mar 09, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments