February 11, 2021

Common pipistrelle bats attracted to wind turbines

by University of Exeter

Common pipistrelle bats attracted to wind turbines
A dead bat at a wind farm. Credit: Fiona Mathews

One of the most abundant bats in Europe may be attracted to wind turbines, a new study shows.

The activity of common pipistrelle bats was monitored at 23 British and similar "control" locations close by without turbines.

Activity was around a third higher at turbines than at control locations, and two thirds of occasions with were recorded at turbines rather than the controls.

The reasons for this are not clear. Possibilities include attraction to the turbines themselves, or the presence of more of the bats' insect prey around turbines.

"Either way it means the risk of at is increased, and probably explains the high fatalities of common pipistrelle bats seen at some farms across Europe," said Dr. Suzanne Richardson.

Common pipistrelle bats account for more than half of all bat fatalities at sites in Europe.

"We know bats are killed by turbines worldwide, and reducing these fatalities is essential to ensuring a global increase in wind energy with on bats," said Professor David Hosken, of the University of Exeter.

"To do that, we need to understand whether bats are actively attracted to, indifferent to, or repelled by, the turbines at large wind-energy installations.

Common pipistrelle bats attracted to wind turbines
A dead pipistrelle at a wind farm. Credit: Fiona Mathews

"Our findings help explain why Environmental Impact Assessments conducted before the installation of turbines are poor predictors of actual fatality rates.

"Turbines are generally built in areas where bat activity is thought to be low, but this may not be an if bats are attracted once turbines are built.

"Ongoing monitoring is required, and measures such as minimizing blade rotation in periods of high collision risk are likely to be the most effective way to reduce fatalities."

The study also monitored soprano pipistrelle bats, finding no conclusive evidence that this species is more active around turbines.

Professor Fiona Mathews of the University of Sussex, who led the research, said: "Bat activity at wind farms is very variable.

"During periods of high wind speed, when most energy is generated, bat activity is low and so there is little risk to bats.

Common pipistrelle bats attracted to wind turbines
Search dog Breeze. Dogs are used to locate dead bats at wind farms. Credit: Katharine Evans

"In contrast, there can be high activity at turbines on nights with light winds and warm temperatures.

"Most of the attraction to turbines appears to be happening on these high activity nights.

"We have worked with the Statutory Nature Conservation Organisations and industry to produce guidance to help minimize the risks to bats.

"These include stopping blades rotating when no energy is being produced ('idling'). This is a win-win situation as little electricity generation is lost during these periods."

The paper, published in the journal Scientific Reports, is entitled: "Peaks in bat activity at turbines and the implications for mitigating the impact of developments on bats."

Explore further

Researchers to investigate wind power effects on bats in the Baltic Sea region
More information: "Peaks in bat activity at turbines and the implications for mitigating the impact of wind energy developments on bats" Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-82014-9
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Common pipistrelle bats attracted to wind turbines (2021, February 11) retrieved 11 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-common-pipistrelle-turbines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do the side effects of a COVID-19 vaccination correlate with individual efficacy?

Feb 09, 2021

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Feb 09, 2021

Inherent radiation in plants

Feb 08, 2021

Questions about food dyes: red 40, yellow 5, yellow 6 and Blue 1

Feb 07, 2021

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Feb 07, 2021

Do People Think It Will Take 7 Years to Get Back To Normal?

Feb 07, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments