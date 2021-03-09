March 9, 2021

Scientists discover dynamic trimolecular G-quadruplex

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists discover dynamic trimolecular G-quadruplex
(A) Schematic folding topology and (B) one representative cartoon refined structure of a tri-GQ self-assembled by d(GTTAGG). Credit: XU Suping

As an important non-canonical DNA secondary structure in vivo and in vitro, G-quadruplexes (GQs) have been widely investigated in many fields including biology, medicinal chemistry, supramolecular chemistry and nanotechnology. Vast GQs are primarily folded by one, two or four G-rich oligomers, rarely with an exception.

However, a research group from the High Magnetic Field Laboratory (HMFL) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) reported their new discovery recently with the help of the solution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) technology.

"Our work is the first to display a dynamic trimolecular G-quadruplex (tri-GQ)," said Zhang Na, who led the team. "It is solely assembled through the self-trimerization of d(GTTAGG), preferentially in Na+ solution tolerant to an equal amount of K+ cation."

This examined sequence d(GTTAGG) could be regarded as either a reading frame shifted single repeat of human telomeric DNA, which is tightly related to cancer and aging, or a 1.5 repeat of Bombyx mori telomeric DNA.

The team demonstrated how eight guanines from three asymmetrically folded strands of d(GTTAGG) organized into a two-tetrad core, which featured a broken G-column and two width-irregular grooves.

To their surprise, they found that the well-ordered tri-GQ of d(GTTAGG) is not a static . "It is a dynamic assembly having a life with constant movement." Zhang Na said excitedly, "this dynamic phenomenon is particularly suitable for an NMR study."

Scientists discover dynamic trimolecular G-quadruplex
Fast strand exchanges on a timescale of second at 17℃ spontaneously occur between folded tri-GQ and unfolded single-strand of d(GTTAGG) that both species coexist in dynamic equilibrium. Credit: XU Suping

Two-dimensional rotating frame overhauser effects spectroscopy (ROESY) spectrum verified that fast strand exchanges on a timescale of second at 17℃ spontaneously occured between folded tri-GQ and unfolded single-strand of d(GTTAGG) that both species coexist in dynamic equilibrium.

The polymorphism has been thought as an inherent feature for GQs. This demonstration will make GQ structures even more diverse with potentially more functional applications.

Explore further

Scientists reveal dynamic coupling of strong hydrogen bond
More information: Haitao Jing et al. NMR structural study on the self-trimerization of d(GTTAGG) into a dynamic trimolecular G-quadruplex assembly preferentially in Na+ solution with a moderate K+ tolerance, Nucleic Acids Research (2021). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkab028
Journal information: Nucleic Acids Research

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists discover dynamic trimolecular G-quadruplex (2021, March 9) retrieved 9 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-scientists-dynamic-trimolecular-g-quadruplex.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does having a good memory mean you have a high IQ?

13 hours ago

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

17 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

17 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

18 hours ago

Does OK hemoglobin make a low level of iron in blood OK?

Mar 08, 2021

Question about designing therapies for HIV

Mar 07, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments