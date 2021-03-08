March 8, 2021

Legume trees key to supporting tropical forest growth

by University of Sheffield

legume trees
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Researchers have found that nitrogen-fixing legume trees can support themselves and surrounding trees not only with increased access to nitrogen, but with other key nutrients through enhanced mineral weathering.

The team, led by the University of Sheffield and the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, have published their findings in the journal PNAS which provide new insights into the role of nitrogen-fixing in safeguarding the function of tropical forests within the biosphere.

The findings may also help inform practitioners and on how best to approach reforestation on degraded land and help meet targets.

The researchers discovered how the nitrogen-fixing trees overcome the constraints of growing on ancient, nutrient-poor tropical soils by accelerating weathering processes, releasing vital nutrients for themselves and surrounding trees in the forest.

The trees are able to accelerate processes by locally acidifying the soil and adjusting the carbon to nitrogen ratio of the soil, ultimately changing the microbial community.

This change in soil microbes improves access to nutrients and favors a type of bacteria that breaks down iron, releasing iron-bound minerals critical to tree growth.

Legume trees are also particularly important in the process of forest recovery because they are able to supply fresh nitrogen into soils, which gets broken down by bacteria and utilized by the legume tree and trees around it.

Dr. Dimitat Epihov, lead author of the research from the University of Sheffield's Leverhulme Center for Climate Change Mitigation, said: "Our research shows that legume trees not only provide valuable nitrogen through their symbioses with bacteria that live in their roots, but interact with free-living soil bacteria allowing nutrients to be chemically released.

"We discovered the abundance of a novel group of acid-loving bacteria, key in liberating minerals locked in iron minerals beneath legume trees, and that those benefits are passed on to nearby trees."

Professor David Beerling, Director of the University of Sheffield's Leverhulme Center for Climate Change Mitigation, said: "By using advanced genomic sequencing techniques we have addressed a long standing puzzle of how fast growing trees access sufficient nutrients to support their growth from -poor soils.

"The answer, it turns out, is to exploit specialized consortia of microbes whose metabolism allows them to efficiently break down rocks and extract nutrients they contain."

Explore further

Scientists look to soils to learn how forests affect air quality, climate change
More information: Dimitar Z. Epihov el al., "Legume–microbiome interactions unlock mineral nutrients in regrowing tropical forests," PNAS (2021). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.2022241118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Sheffield
Citation: Legume trees key to supporting tropical forest growth (2021, March 8) retrieved 9 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-legume-trees-key-tropical-forest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
267 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Please help to identify possible meteorite

6 hours ago

M 7.3 - 174 km NE of Gisborne, New Zealand

16 hours ago

A question about the parameters/constants entering climate models

Mar 07, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Mar 07, 2021

Ripple Pattern on Martian surface

Mar 05, 2021

Martian Anthill

Mar 03, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments