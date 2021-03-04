March 4, 2021

Air pollution fell sharply during lockdown

by University of Innsbruck

Air pollution fell sharply during lockdown
The Innsbruck Atmospheric Observatory is located on the roof of the Bruno Sander House at the University of Innsbruck in the center of the Tyrolean capital. Credit: University of Innsbruck

The far-reaching mobility restrictions at the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March 2020 created a unique situation for atmospheric sciences: "During the 2020 lockdown, we were able to directly investigate the actual effects of drastic traffic restrictions on the distribution of air pollutants and on the emission of climate gases," says Innsbruck atmospheric scientist Thomas Karl. With his team, he has now published a detailed analysis of air quality during the first lockdown in the city of Innsbruck, Austria, in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.

"We find significantly greater decreases of air pollutants than of , for example," the researcher says, summarizing the results. In the past year, some studies showed contradicting results because the influence of weather was often not factored in, or a detailed comparison with data was not possible. Based on a unique measurement strategy in combination with detailed source emission data, the Innsbruck researchers have now provided a reliable analysis.

Their results confirm assumptions inferred from earlier work: "The decrease in nitrogen oxides and other pollutants due to reduced traffic is stronger than often assumed," emphasizes Thomas Karl. "We find that the proportion of nitrogen oxides emitted from traffic is higher than often assumed, while the proportion from domestic, commercial and public energy consumption is lower." The European energy transition, with the switch to cleaner combustion in the residential and industrial sectors, is having a positive effect on air quality and has been underestimated in some cases. Atmospheric researcher Thomas Karl says, "We project that in many European inner cities, comparable to Innsbruck, more than 90% of nitrogen oxide emissions are caused by traffic."

Emission models need to be adjusted

In urban regions across Europe, the air quality thresholds for and other pollutants are regularly exceeded. It is not always easy to determine which polluters are responsible for how much emission. Until recently, the key method for quantifying emissions has relied on exhaust emission tests on test stands that were then extrapolated in a model. However, the actual amount of air pollutants emitted by a vehicle or a heating appliance in everyday use can depend on many factors. The diesel scandal has made it clear how inconclusive measurements on the test stand can be when interpreting their impact on the environment.

Assessment of air management by environmental and health authorities heavily depends on atmospheric models that rely on accurate emission data. Until now, it was very difficult to assess actual air pollutants emitted in a specific region and constraining their emissions. The team led by Thomas Karl from the Department of Atmospheric and Cryospheric Sciences at the University of Innsbruck closes this gap with the so-called eddy covariance method, which measures air composition and wind flow in detail and thus allows the researchers to draw conclusions about the air emission strengths. With the Innsbruck Atmospheric Observatory (IAO) at the University of Innsbruck, the air over Innsbruck is now being continuously studied.

Explore further

Traffic dramatically underestimated as major nitrogen oxide polluter
More information: Christian Lamprecht et al, Decoupling of urban CO2 and air pollutant emission reductions during the European SARS-CoV-2 lockdown, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (2021). DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-3091-2021
Journal information: Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Provided by University of Innsbruck
Citation: Air pollution fell sharply during lockdown (2021, March 4) retrieved 4 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-air-pollution-fell-sharply-lockdown.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Martian Anthill

18 hours ago

How was Earth flat in Grenvillean?

Feb 27, 2021

So what happens to existing continents when new supercontinent forms?

Feb 25, 2021

Magnetic field excursion about 41,000-42,000 years ago

Feb 24, 2021

A water-covered planet

Feb 23, 2021

Lots of quakes over last few days

Feb 18, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments