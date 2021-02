Credit: NRAO/AUI/NSF

Our Milky Way galaxy is a spiral galaxy. It evolved into its flat disk shape over billions of years. But astronomers have discovered a distant and young galaxy that has a remarkably similar shape.

Host Melissa Hoffman of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory talks about how this young galaxy was discovered, and what it tells us about our own Milky Way.

Credit: National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO)

