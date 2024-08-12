The National Radio Astronomy Observatory, (NRAO) was formed in 1956 and headquartered in Charlottesville, North Carolina. NRAO is funded by the National Science Foundation and operates in Green Bank, West Virginia, Socorro, New Mexico, Tucson, Arizona and Santiago, Chile. Each site is managed by a high level research activity university in the locale. NRAO funds the installation and maintenance of telescopes, labs and research to improve the science of astronomy. Charlottesville is home to the North American ALMA Science Center and NRAO Technology Center.

Address
520 Edgemont Road Charlottesville, VA 22903-2475
Website
http://www.nrao.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Radio_Astronomy_Observatory

Precision measurements offer clues to magnetar's cosmic origin

An international team of astronomers has used a powerful array of radio telescopes to discover new insights about a magnetar that's only a few hundred years old. By capturing precise measurements of the magnetar's position ...

Astronomy

Aug 7, 2024

Telescope tag-team discovers 10 strange and exotic pulsars

Towards the center of our Milky Way galaxy, in the constellation Sagittarius, astronomers have discovered 10 monstrous neutron stars. These particular stars, called pulsars, reside together in globular cluster Terzan 5, a ...

Astronomy

Jul 16, 2024

Orion's erupting star system reveals its secrets

An unusual group of stars in the Orion constellation have revealed their secrets. FU Orionis, a double star system, first caught astronomers' attention in 1936 when the central star suddenly became 1,000 times brighter than ...

Astronomy

Apr 29, 2024

ALMA gets a new hydrogen maser

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has just received a "heart transplant," high in the Atacama Desert in Northern Chile. ALMA, the most complex astronomical observatory ever built on Earth, installed ...

Astronomy

Feb 7, 2024

ALMA observation of young star reveals details of dust grains

One of the primary goals of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) is to study the formation and evolution of planetary systems. Young stars are often surrounded by a disk of gas and dust, out of which planets ...

Astronomy

Nov 16, 2023

