The National Radio Astronomy Observatory, (NRAO) was formed in 1956 and headquartered in Charlottesville, North Carolina. NRAO is funded by the National Science Foundation and operates in Green Bank, West Virginia, Socorro, New Mexico, Tucson, Arizona and Santiago, Chile. Each site is managed by a high level research activity university in the locale. NRAO funds the installation and maintenance of telescopes, labs and research to improve the science of astronomy. Charlottesville is home to the North American ALMA Science Center and NRAO Technology Center.

Address 520 Edgemont Road Charlottesville, VA 22903-2475 Website http://www.nrao.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Radio_Astronomy_Observatory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

