December 31, 2019

Giant magnetic ropes seen in Whale Galaxy's halo

by National Science Foundation

Giant magnetic ropes seen in Whale Galaxy's halo
Composite image of the galaxy NGC 4631, the "Whale Galaxy," revealing large magnetic structures. Credit: Jayanne English of the University of Manitoba, with NRAO VLA radio data from Silvia Carolina Mora-Partiarroyo and Marita Krause of the Max-Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy

Using the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array radio telescope, a team of astronomers has captured for the first time an image of large-scale, coherent, magnetic fields in the halo of a faraway spiral galaxy, confirming theoretical modeling of how galaxies generate magnetic fields and potentially increasing knowledge of how galaxies form and evolve.

The , led by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany, and including astronomers from the NSF-funded National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Charlottesville, Virginia, reported the results in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

"To understand how stars like the sun and planets like Earth came to be, we must understand how galaxies, such as our Milky Way, form and evolve," said Matthew Benacquista, a project director in NSF's division of Astronomical Sciences. "This project is an attempt to measure galactic magnetic fields and learn how they influence the way that interstellar gases are ejected from galaxy disks and contribute to galaxy formation and evolution."

The spiral galaxy, identified as NGC 4631 or the "Whale Galaxy," is seen edge-on in the image, with its disk of stars shown in pink. The field lines are shown in green and blue, extending beyond the disk into the galaxy's extended halo. Green indicates filaments with their pointing roughly toward the viewer, and blue indicates filaments with their magnetic fields pointing away. This phenomenon, with the field alternating in direction, has never been seen before in the halo of a galaxy.

Explore further

Image: Giant magnetic ropes in a galaxy's halo
More information: Silvia Carolina Mora-Partiarroyo et al. CHANG-ES, Astronomy & Astrophysics (2019). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201935961
Journal information: Astronomy & Astrophysics

Provided by National Science Foundation
Citation: Giant magnetic ropes seen in Whale Galaxy's halo (2019, December 31) retrieved 31 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-giant-magnetic-ropes-whale-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
369 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Gas degeneracy

Dec 16, 2019

Dark Matter Distrbution in Galaxies

Dec 16, 2019

New Storms on Jupiter, by Juno spacecraft

Dec 16, 2019

Influences on flattening

Dec 15, 2019

Heavyweight Black Hole

Dec 14, 2019

How to prepare my camera for a solar eclipse

Dec 13, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments