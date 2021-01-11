January 11, 2021

Image: Hubble views a dazzling 'fireworks galaxy'

by Lynn Jenner, European Space Agency

Hubble views a dazzling "fireworks galaxy"
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Leroy, K.S. Long

The galaxy NGC 6946 is nothing short of spectacular. In the last century alone, NGC 6946 has experienced 10 observed supernovae, earning its nickname as the Fireworks Galaxy. In comparison, our Milky Way averages just one to two supernova events per century. This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows the stars, spiral arms, and various stellar environments of NGC 6946 in phenomenal detail.

We are able to marvel at NGC 6946 as it is a face-on galaxy, which means that we see the galaxy "facing" us, rather than seeing it from the side (known as edge-on). The Fireworks Galaxy is further classified as an intermediate spiral galaxy and as a starburst galaxy. The former means the structure of NGC 6946 sits between a full spiral and a barred , with only a slight bar in its center, and the latter means it has an exceptionally high rate of star formation.

The galaxy resides 25.2 million light-years away, along the border of the northern constellations of Cepheus and Cygnus (The Swan).

Explore further

Image: Hubble views galaxy host to two supernovae
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Hubble views a dazzling 'fireworks galaxy' (2021, January 11) retrieved 11 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-image-hubble-views-dazzling-fireworks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do stars in the ecliptic seasonally change brightness?

7 hours ago

Is this USB eyepiece camera a lemon?

7 hours ago

When does the perspective from the cockpit of a spaceship change?

12 hours ago

Wow, what a photo!

Jan 09, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jan 07, 2021

Creation and distribution of elements - looking for recommendations

Jan 05, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments