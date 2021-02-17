February 17, 2021

Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas

Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the South Padre Island Convention Center on South Padre Island, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

Residents, some of whom lack heat or basic amenities in their own homes due to the unusually chilly weather, have been rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and taking them to a convention center in a South Texas resort town.

"Every 15 minutes or less there's another truck or SUV that pulls up," Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

He said sometimes people bring one or two sea , sometimes more. "We had trailers full yesterday coming in that had 80, 100, 50," he said.

The South Padre Island Convention Center started pitching in Monday when it's neighbor, Sea Turtle Inc., could no longer handle the number of sea turtles being dropped off, and their mostly outdoor operation had lost . He said the convention center itself didn't have power or water till early Wednesday morning.

He says they've "collected" more than 3,500 sea turtles so far. He said he hesitates to use the word rescued because "we know we're going to lose some."

Caum said that with another cold front approaching, they don't know when they'll be able to return the to the water.

Temperatures in the area on Wednesday afternoon were in the 40s. He said it may be Saturday—when temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s (above 15 Celsius)—before the turtles can be released back into the Gulf.

  • Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas
    South Padre Island's Sea Turtle, Inc. employees and volunteers move rescued Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles out of the back of a pickup truck Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after thousands suffer from cold stun due to several days of freezing temperatures in the waters off South Padre Island, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
  • Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas
    A volunteer gently transports cold stunned sea turtles Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 into the recovery area at the South Padre Island Convention Center on South Padre Island. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

He said with power returned they have been able to bring the center's temperature to 60 degrees.

"We're trying to do the best we can to save as many turtles as possible," he said.

Explore further

25 stranded sea turtles rescued from cold waters of Cape Cod

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas (2021, February 17) retrieved 17 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-thousands-cold-stunned-sea-turtles-texas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Several questions about genetic engineering

4 hours ago

Number of genes and their repressors

5 hours ago

Can you be injected with two different vaccines?

18 hours ago

Odd Controversy Regarding Great White Shark Polaris Attacks On Humans

Feb 16, 2021

Oxford Vaccine Approved In Australia

Feb 16, 2021

Do neuron electrical signals generate an electromagnetic field or wave?

Feb 16, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments