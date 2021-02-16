Lennart Mohnike collecting leaf material from bacteria infected plants. Credit: Philipp William Niemeyer

How do plants build resilience? An international research team led by the University of Göttingen studied the molecular mechanisms of the plant immune system. They were able to show a connection between a relatively unknown gene and resistance to pathogens. The results of the study were published in the journal The Plant Cell.

Scientists from "PRoTECT"—Plant Responses To Eliminate Critical Threats—investigated the molecular mechanisms of the immune system of a small flowering plant known as thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana). PRoTECT is an International Research Training Group (IRTG) founded in 2016 with the University of Göttingen and the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. The aim of the study was to identify and describe a specific gene of a particularly disease-resistant plant. The team observed that plants that do not possess this previously little known gene strongly accumulate active acids. In addition, these plants show a significantly increased resistance to pathogens. However, this resistance is accompanied by extremely reduced growth.

The leaf material serves as a basis for metabolite analysis. Credit: Philipp William Niemeyer

Explore further Biologists show for the first time that mosses have a mechanism to protect them against cold

More information: Mohnike, et al. The glycosyltransferase UGT76B1 modulates N-hydroxy-pipecolic acid homeostasis and plant immunity. The Plant Cell (2021). Journal information: Plant Cell Mohnike, et al. The glycosyltransferase UGT76B1 modulates N-hydroxy-pipecolic acid homeostasis and plant immunity.(2021). DOI: 10.1093/plcell/koaa045/6080805

Citation: Researchers solve riddle of plant immune system (2021, February 16) retrieved 16 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-riddle-immune.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.