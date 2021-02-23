February 23, 2021

Novel microorganism has potential to treat high-ammonium wastewater

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

wastewater
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Water pollution has become increasingly serious, and the main pollutant in most water bodies is nitrogen. Microbial nitrification/denitrification is one of the most effective nitrogen removal pathways for wastewater.

Generally, the traditional processes of microbial removal include two parts: aerobic nitrification and anaerobic . Nitrification and denitrification can be carried out simultaneously in one reactor by a class of microorganisms—heterotrophic nitrification-aerobic denitrification (HN-AD) bacteria.

A research group led by Prof. Wu Jinshui from the Institute of Subtropical Agriculture (ISA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences isolated a novel heterotrophic nitrification-aerobic denitrification bacterium—Alcaligenes faecalis WT14, which has the potential to treat high-ammonium wastewater.

The study was published in Journal of Environmental Management on Jan. 16.

The researchers found WT14 could tolerate high concentration ammonia nitrogen (NH4+-N) up to 2000 mg·L-1 and had an efficient NH4+-N removal rate of 55.9 mg·L-1·h-1.

Unlike other Alcaligenes faecalis species, WT14 could efficiently remove high concentration nitrate (NO3—N) or nitrite (NO2—N) when they are the sole nitrogen sources.

These results implied that WT14 is a novel Alcaligenes faecalis strain and has the potential for treating wastewater containing high-strength NH4+-N, NO3—N, or NO2—N.

Explore further

Researchers quantify ecosystem-scale nitrification rate
More information: Junli Chen et al. Nitrogen removal characteristics of a novel heterotrophic nitrification and aerobic denitrification bacteria, Alcaligenes faecalis strain WT14, Journal of Environmental Management (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvman.2021.111961
Journal information: Journal of Environmental Management

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Novel microorganism has potential to treat high-ammonium wastewater (2021, February 23) retrieved 23 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-microorganism-potential-high-ammonium-wastewater.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Has COVID-19 already peaked?

22 minutes ago

Several questions about genetic engineering

22 hours ago

Number of genes and their repressors

Feb 19, 2021

Can we move the brain cortex up and down?

Feb 19, 2021

COVID Resistance from Neanderthal DNA

Feb 19, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Feb 18, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments