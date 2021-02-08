February 8, 2021

Mixed and matched: Integrating metal-organic frameworks into polymers for carbon dioxide separation

by Incheon National University

Mixed and matched: Integrating metal-organic frameworks into polymers for CO2 separation
Polymer membranes for gas separation could become crucial technology for preventing the excessive emission of CO2, slowing down global warming. Credit: Chris LeBoutillier on Pexels

One of humanity's biggest challenges right now is reducing our emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Research groups worldwide are trying to find ways to efficiently separate carbon dioxide (CO2) from the mixture of gases emitted from industrial plants and power stations. Among the many strategies for accomplishing this, membrane separation is an attractive, inexpensive option; it involves using polymer membranes that selectively filter CO2 from a mix of gases.

Recent studies have focused on adding low amounts of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) into polymer matrices to enhance their properties. MOFs are compounds made of a metallic center bonded to organic molecules in a very orderly fashion, producing porous crystals. When added to , MOFs can enhance their gas separation performance as well as their stability and tolerance to harsh conditions. However, one of the main issues of integrating MOFs into polymer membranes is finding compatible compounds with favorable interactions, such as covalent bonds. Unfortunately, those which have been tried require very expensive synthesis and materials.

To tackle this issue, an international team of scientists recently conducted a study that was published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. Led by Professor Tae-Hyun Kim from Incheon National University, Korea, the scientists focused on incorporating a zirconium-based MOF called 'UiO-66' into a multi-polymer matrix they had previously developed. They achieved this by modifying the MOFs so that they would readily form covalent bonds with the main strands of the polymer matrix.

The scientists synthesized UiO-66-NB, which is UiO-66 with norbornene units, a small organic molecule. Through a simple synthesis process, norbornene units can become links in the main polymer chains of the matrix. In this way, the norbornene in UiO-66-NB incorporates the MOFs into the matrix, as Prof. Kim explains, "Instead of simply blending the MOFs and polymers, we found a new and efficient method for incorporating MOFs into the polymer matrix via ; this strengthens the interactions at the interfaces of both compounds and creates defect-free polymer matrices."

The characteristics and performance of the MOF-filled polymer membranes were outstanding: their permeability towards CO2 was enhanced without significantly compromising its selectivity. Their CO2/N2 separation performance approached the theoretical Robeson upper bound set in 2019. Additionally, the membranes were not only remarkably tolerant to harsh conditions such as or temperature switching, but also very stable over long periods of time of almost a year.

These achievements are a step in the right direction toward removing the barriers for commercialization that these polymer membranes face for industrial applications. Excited about the results, Prof. Kim remarks, "We believe our findings will open up new strategies to assess potential interfaces between MOFs and matrices for high-performance gas separation."

Let us hope this technology keeps evolving so that we can keep excess CO2 away from our atmosphere!

Explore further

Metal organic frameworks made to act as liquids
More information: Iqubal Hossain et al, Cross-Linked Mixed-Matrix Membranes Using Functionalized UiO-66-NH2 into PEG/PPG–PDMS-Based Rubbery Polymer for Efficient CO2 Separation, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.0c18415
Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by Incheon National University
Citation: Mixed and matched: Integrating metal-organic frameworks into polymers for carbon dioxide separation (2021, February 8) retrieved 8 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-metal-organic-frameworks-polymers-carbon-dioxide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Fire protection -- Water in a cylinder pressurized with Nitrogen

2 hours ago

On the non-applicability of Newtonian mechanics

9 hours ago

Does string theory falsify the theory of special relativity?

Feb 07, 2021

Creating artificial gravity

Feb 06, 2021

Why is fire colored orange and sometimes blue?

Feb 06, 2021

Rubber soled slippers generating static electricity

Feb 06, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments