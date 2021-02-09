February 9, 2021

Long-term environmental damage from transportation projects in Kenya, scientists warn

by University of York

Long-term environmental damage from transportation projects in Kenya, scientists warn
The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) runs from Mombasa to Nairobi in Kenya. Credit: University of York

The construction of a major railway through Kenya will have long-term environmental impacts on the area, suggesting more work needs to be done to limit the damage on future infrastructure projects, a major study reveals.

The biggest impact of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which runs from Mombasa to Nairobi, was pollution and contamination of soil, water and air, as well as disruption of natural processes.

The research, led by the University of York and part of the Development Corridors Partnership , also showed environmental issues as a result of breaking up large areas of habitat into smaller, more isolated patches, that may not be able to support long-term natural processes.

The SGR project was given the go-ahead following the completion of two Environmental and Social Impact Assessments, but scientists question how effectively recommendations were implemented in the development, given the evidence of widespread environmental degradation that can be seen in the area.

Professor Robert Marchant, from the University of York's Department of Environment and Geography, said: "African nations are looking forward to large-scale infrastructure investment as a catalyst for , but our research shows that before this can happen more work is needed to quantify ecological impacts on the land.

"Not only this, but should issues arises once the projects are complete, there must be a ready-to-go mitigation strategy that can be applied to reduce further damage quickly."

The researchers recommend that environmental impacts are integrated into the planning of largescale infrastructure projects at every stage, and call for a particular focus on engaging and consulting key stakeholders in the design and implementation phases of the project.

Dr. Tobias Nyumba, Post-Doctoral Researcher at the Development Corridors Partnership, said: "These steps are essential, if a 'transportation corridor' is to become a true ' corridor', bringing and social wellbeing to a country such as Kenya, while minimizing or eliminating environmental damage."

Explore further

World is not on track to achieve global deforestation goals
Provided by University of York
Citation: Long-term environmental damage from transportation projects in Kenya, scientists warn (2021, February 9) retrieved 9 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-long-term-environmental-kenya-scientists.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Tectonic Plate Dynamics

2 hours ago

Coal and the Fermi Paradox

Jan 30, 2021

Lightning Striking the Sea

Jan 26, 2021

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Jan 18, 2021

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Jan 10, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Jan 08, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments