January 28, 2021

Tiger undergoes rare hip replacement surgery at Illinois zoo

by Herbert G. McCann and Teresa Crawford

A 10-year-old Amur tiger with arthritis underwent hip replacement surgery at a zoo outside Chicago on Wednesday, and her surgical team is confident the procedure will add years to her life.

Veterinarians at Brookfield Zoo noted that, like humans, animals routinely develop degenerative problems in their joints as they age. When the tiger, Malena, arrived at the zoo last year, she had already been diagnosed with arthritis of the hip and was receiving pain relief medications.

"We're hopeful that by doing the surgery now, we're able to really get on top of this arthritis and keep her comfortable so that she's able to live a good quality life for many years down the road," said Dr. Michael Adkesson, of the Chicago Zoological Society.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Cook, of the University of Missouri, who led the surgery team, said the 6.5-hour surgery was very challenging and took longer than expected. But he said the operation was a success and that the tiger seemed to have full range of motion in her hip after the procedure.

"The first six weeks are critical, but we've given it our best shot and are pleased with the result," Cook said.

A CT scan determined that veterinarians wouldn't be able manage the tiger's hip and keep her comfortable without performing surgery.

Florida-based medical device maker Arthrex used data from Malena's CT scan to design, manufacture, and donate a custom-made implant that is specifically designed for Malena's joint, Cook said.

"We've got to replace both parts, the ball and the socket, and we've got to do that in a really minimally invasive way so that we protect her musculature and give her the best chance of recovery," he said before the .

Malena is not the first tiger to undergo total hip replacement. Previous attempts with non-custom implant designs in a , a cheetah and a tiger in Germany have had mixed success.

According to Adkesson, the post-operative period is going to be challenging because of the need to keep Malena quiet and calm.

"Obviously, from a therapy standpoint, we're not able to get in with the the same way we might do on a dog or a domestic cat," the veterinarian said. "But our care staff have a wonderful relationship with these animals, and they'll be able to get her up and kind of moving around by asking her to come to different areas of the enclosure."

Amur tigers—also known as a Siberian tigers—once roamed in Russia and China, but are now endangered; Their population in the wild is estimated between 500 and 600 animals.

Explore further

Rare white tiger diagnosed with cancer dies at zoo

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Tiger undergoes rare hip replacement surgery at Illinois zoo (2021, January 28) retrieved 28 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-tiger-rare-hip-surgery-illinois.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

High Energy Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution?

15 hours ago

Permanent magnetic memory

Jan 26, 2021

Why do we take k=1 in the derivation of F=k*ma?

Jan 25, 2021

Is this a diffraction pattern?

Jan 24, 2021

Obtain the Density of State using the Green function

Jan 24, 2021

Electromagnetism and the Pauli Exclusion Principle

Jan 23, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments