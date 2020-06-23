June 23, 2020

Sumatran tiger killed in suspected poisoning

An official takes a sample from the carcass of a male Sumatran tiger found buried at the Batang Gadis national park
An official takes a sample from the carcass of a male Sumatran tiger found buried at the Batang Gadis national park

A Sumatran tiger has been found dead in a suspected poisoning, an Indonesian official said Tuesday, a day after alleged poachers were charged with killing another of the critically endangered big cats in a separate case.

The buried carcass of a male tiger was uncovered in North Sumatra's Batang Gadis following a tip off, according to park authorities, who said some of the creature's pelt as well as organs were missing.

"Our preliminary conclusion is that the tiger was poisoned," park spokesman Bobby Nopandry told AFP.

Locals, including a village head, said the poisoning was orchestrated by farmers who were angry the tiger had killed their livestock, he added.

Human-animal conflicts are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago—especially in areas where the clearing of rainforest to make way for is destroying .

In the past year Sumatra has seen a spate of fatal tiger attacks on humans.

Indonesia is also battling rampant poaching, which accounts for almost all Sumatran tiger deaths, according to TRAFFIC, a global wildlife trade monitoring network.

On Monday police in Sumatra's Aceh province said they had arrested four suspected traffickers for killing a Sumatran tiger and attempting to sell its body parts.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with fewer than 400 believed to remain in the wild.

Tiger parts are widely used in —particularly in China—despite overwhelming scientific evidence they have no beneficial value.

Explore further

Indonesian arrested selling Sumatran tiger skin

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Sumatran tiger killed in suspected poisoning (2020, June 23) retrieved 23 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-sumatran-tiger-poisoning.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How are parasites able to imitate other animals?

2 hours ago

Acupuncture and the Placebo Effect

5 hours ago

Is this study worth making lifestyle changes over?

5 hours ago

w/Photo - Women survives COVID-19 w/Double Lung Transplant

7 hours ago

A Competitor to the Drake Equation

18 hours ago

Coronaviruses in Malayan pangolins

Jun 22, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments