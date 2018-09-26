September 26, 2018

Rare Sumatran tiger found dead in Indonesia

The carcass of a critically endangered Sumatran tiger which died after being caught in a pig trap near Pekanbaru on the island o
The carcass of a critically endangered Sumatran tiger which died after being caught in a pig trap near Pekanbaru on the island of Sumatra

A critically endangered Sumatran tiger has died after being caught in a hunter's trap on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, an official said Wednesday.

Locals told the conservation agency that a female Sumatran tiger had been seen on Tuesday caught in a pig trap set by a hunter in Muara Lembu village of Riau province.

Officers immediately visited the location but the tiger was gone.

The next day officers scoured the area once again and found the tiger dead near a ravine, with rope from the trap wrapped around its belly.

They believed the rope caused the animal's death.

Local agency head Suharyono said the death was especially regrettable because the was an adult female expected to give birth to cubs.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

There are fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild and environmental activists say they are increasingly coming into conflict with people as their natural habitat is rapidly deforested.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Rare Sumatran tiger found dead in Indonesia (2018, September 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-09-rare-sumatran-tiger-dead-indonesia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs born at Indonesia zoo
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

22 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)