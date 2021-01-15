January 15, 2021

Primer on carbon dioxide removal provides vital resource at critical time

by Julie Chao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Primer on carbon dioxide removal provides vital resource at critical time
Berkeley Lab researchers are working on ways to sequester more carbon in soil, including through agricultural practices. Credit: Berkeley Lab

Scientists say that any serious plan to address climate change should include carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies and policies, which makes the newly launched CDR Primer an especially vital resource, says Berkeley Lab scientist Margaret Torn, one of about three dozen scientists who contributed to this document.

"Atmospheric CO2 concentrations are already 50% over historic natural levels—270 ppm (parts per million) in pre-industrial times vs 414 ppm today," said Torn. "To slow and avoid its worst impacts, tell us that we need to restore atmospheric CO2 concentrations to about 350 ppm or less. To do that, we need CDR technologies and polices to remove excess CO2 from the atmosphere."

Carbon dioxide removal, also often referred to as , encompasses a broad array of techniques and practices, such as geologic sequestration, direct air capture, bioenergy with , and improved forest management. The lead editors of the CDR Primer are from the University of Pennsylvania and CarbonPlan.

"Because there are so many different negative emissions technologies, nobody is an expert in all of them," said Torn, a senior scientist in Berkeley Lab's Earth and Environmental Sciences Area. "There was a need for one comprehensive document to introduce students and practitioners to all of the different options. The strength of this document is that it comprehensive, in terms of how many different approaches are covered, and that it considers technological readiness, cost, and global potentials."

Sequestering carbon in soil through improved could be an especially attractive and efficacious CDR technique, Torn said. Berkeley Lab scientists are working on how to quantify and manage root growth and how to understand and harness the soil microbiome for carbon sequestration. If it were implemented globally, it has the potential to sequester a large amount of carbon, plus it's considered a "no regrets" strategy because increasing the amount of carbon in the soil is good for soil health anyway, she said.

The document, two years in the making, was supported by a number of foundations and other organizations and will be made available for free as a digital, open-source book.

Explore further

The world's first carbon dioxide removal law database
Provided by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Citation: Primer on carbon dioxide removal provides vital resource at critical time (2021, January 15) retrieved 15 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-primer-carbon-dioxide-vital-resource.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

1 hour ago

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Jan 10, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Jan 08, 2021

Mw 6.4 Quake Croatia

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.8, Chile ... NOW

Dec 27, 2020

Clair Patterson, Measuring Earth's Age, Discovery of Pb contamination

Dec 26, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments