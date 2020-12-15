December 15, 2020

Research explores the relationship between nitrogen and carbon dioxide in greenhouse gas emissions

by University of Oklahoma

carbon dioxide
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A University of Oklahoma-led interdisciplinary study on a decade-long experiment (1997-2009) at the University of Minnesota found that lower nitrogen levels in soil promoted release of carbon dioxide from soils under high levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, and could therefore contribute to furthering rising atmospheric greenhouse gases and climate change.

"Soil microorganisms help extract carbon from non-living sources and make the carbon available to living organisms and play an important role in influencing future climate and carbon cycle feedbacks," said Jizhong Zhou, the OU director for the Institute for Environmental Genomics, a George Lynn Cross Research Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, and an adjunct professor in the Gallogly College of Engineering.

Zhou and the international research team sought to better understand how in soil levels resulting from pollution or natural soil variation could be affecting how soils release carbon dioxide and impact atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.

"The interactive effects of nitrogen and carbon dioxide on soil respiration, a measure of carbon dioxide released from decomposition in the soil, is particularly important for our future climate, but are not all well understood, due to the lack of long-term manipulative experiments of these two elements together," said Peter Reich, a Distinguished McKnight University Professor at the University of Minnesota.

In the study, published in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers found that in the last four years of the experiment, elevated carbon dioxide levels stimulated soil respiration twice as much under low as under high nitrogen supply, which was not observed in earlier years.

"Our study highlights that low nitrogen supply gradually accelerates the amount of released to the atmosphere through decomposition of soil detritus," said Sarah Hobbie, a Distinguished McKnight University Professor at the University of Minnesota. "Considering the worldwide nitrogen limitation in natural environments, heightened release of CO2 back to the atmosphere from may be pervasive under those conditions of persistent nitrogen limitation."

Explore further

Soil carbon and nitrogen mineralization after the initial flush of CO2
More information: Qun Gao el al., "Stimulation of soil respiration by elevated CO2 is enhanced under nitrogen limitation in a decade-long grassland study," PNAS (2020). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.2002780117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Oklahoma
Citation: Research explores the relationship between nitrogen and carbon dioxide in greenhouse gas emissions (2020, December 15) retrieved 15 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-exploring-relationship-nitrogen-carbon-dioxide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

18 hours ago

Do equations for groundwater flow refer to water density?

Nov 30, 2020

5G and future 6G terahertz absorbed by water vapour = heating?

Nov 24, 2020

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments