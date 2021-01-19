January 19, 2021

The magnetic fields swirling within the Whirlpool galaxy

by Andy Tomaswick, Universe Today

The magnetic fields swirling within the whirlpool galaxy
Credit: NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA)

Messier objects are some of the most imaged objects in the universe. In part that's because many of them are so visibly appealing. A good example of that is the Whirlpool galaxy, M51, which recently received an even more dramatic visual representation with a new photo released by NASA. In it, the magnetic fields that are holding the galaxy together and tearing it apart at the same time are clearly visible. And it is even more stunning to look at.

The photos were a composite from NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) mission, and were presented to the American Astronomical Society at its 237th meeting last week. Astronomers have long known about the magnetic fields in some parts of the galaxy, but SOFIA's High-Resolution Airborne Wideband Camera (HAWC+) filled in the chaotic scene around the galaxy's outer reaches.

Part of that chaos is likely induced by another galaxy, NGC 5195, which is starting to interact with the Whirlpool galaxy, and is visible in the upper part of the image. It is likely strengthening the magnetic fields in the space between the two galaxies. The effects of those fields will eventually be felt throughout the entire galaxy, but it will take missions of years for that to happen. In the meantime we can appreciate another bit of astronomical wizardry and watch the chaos evolve from afar.

The magnetic fields swirling within the whirlpool galaxy
Magnetic fields are not the only stunning way to observe the Whirlpool Galaxy – here it is captured in X-Ray. Credit: Chandra Observatory

Explore further

Magnetic fields force new perspective on Milky Way's black hole
Provided by Universe Today
Citation: The magnetic fields swirling within the Whirlpool galaxy (2021, January 19) retrieved 20 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-magnetic-fields-swirling-whirlpool-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

7 hours ago

Can Einstein-Chwolson rings be observed from a telescope on Earth?

10 hours ago

Darkest Place on the Surface of the Earth

Jan 18, 2021

Life supported by radiation from the accretion disk of a black hole

Jan 16, 2021

Is the Universe spinning?

Jan 16, 2021

Can distance in space be measured by human systems?

Jan 15, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments