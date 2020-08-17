August 17, 2020

Image: Hubble captures eccentrically shaped NGC 1614 galaxy

by Rob Garner, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble captures eccentrically shaped NGC 1614 galaxy
Credit: ESA (European Space Agency)

NGC 1614, captured here by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, is an eccentrically shaped galaxy ablaze with activity. The galaxy resides about 200 million light-years from Earth and is nestled in the southern constellation of Eridanus (the River). 

NGC 1614 is the result of an active galactic merger, which creates its peculiar appearance, including a tidal tail. The also drives a turbulent flow of interstellar gas from the smaller of the two involved into the nucleus of the larger one, resulting in a burst of star formation that started in the core and has slowly spread outward through the galaxy.

Owing to its turbulent past and its current appearance, astronomers classify NGC 1614 as a peculiar galaxy, a starburst galaxy, and a luminous infrared galaxy. Luminous infrared galaxies are among the most luminous objects in the —and NGC 1614 is, in fact, the second most luminous galaxy within 250 million light-years.

Explore further

Image: Hubble views galaxy host to two supernovae
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble captures eccentrically shaped NGC 1614 galaxy (2020, August 17) retrieved 17 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-image-hubble-captures-eccentrically-ngc.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Popular physics - The Nebra disk

1 hour ago

Terraforming Mars

6 hours ago

Can astronomical observation take place in daylight in Antacrtica?

Aug 16, 2020

What is the definition of a black hole?

Aug 16, 2020

Fermi's non-paradox?

Aug 15, 2020

Largest Moon With A Concave Orbit

Aug 14, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments