November 22, 2019

Image: Hubble eyes an emitting galaxy

by Isabelle Yan, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble eyes an emitting galaxy
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Rosario et al.

For this image, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope turned its powerful eye toward an emission-line galaxy called NGC 3749.

When astronomers explore the contents and constituent parts of a galaxy somewhere in the universe, they use various techniques and tools. One of these is to spread out the incoming light from that galaxy into a spectrum and explore its properties. This is done in much the same way as a glass prism spreads into its constituent wavelengths to create a rainbow. By hunting for specific signs of emission from various elements within a galaxy's spectrum of light —so-called emission lines—or, conversely, the signs of absorption from other elements—so-called absorption lines—astronomers can start to deduce what might be happening within.

If a galaxy's spectrum shows many and few emission lines, this suggests that its star-forming material has been depleted and that its stars are mainly old, while the opposite suggests it might be bursting with star formation and energetic stellar newborns. This technique, known as spectroscopy, can tell us about a galaxy's type and composition, the density and temperature of any emitting gas, the rate, or how massive the galaxy's central black hole might be.

While not all galaxies display strong emission lines, NGC 3749 does. It lies over 135 million light-years away and is moderately luminous. The galaxy has been used as a "control" in studies of especially active and luminous —those with centers known as , which emit copious amounts of intense radiation. In comparison to these active cousins, NGC 3749 is classified as inactive, and has no known signs of nuclear activity.

Explore further

Image: Hubble captures the IC 4653 galaxy
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble eyes an emitting galaxy (2019, November 22) retrieved 22 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-image-hubble-eyes-emitting-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

In the power spectrum, why is the peak frequency at the first harmonic

9 hours ago

Meteor Storm Possible Thursday Night November 21-22

10 hours ago

Neutron Star core

21 hours ago

Molten planetary core

Nov 20, 2019

Help With Simple Orbital Modeling

Nov 20, 2019

Could S5-HVS1keep its planets?

Nov 18, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments