Hubble peers into a galaxy's dusty haze

September 10, 2018, NASA
Hubble peers into a galaxy’s dusty haze
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA; Acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image showcases the galaxy NGC 4036, a lenticular galaxy some 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Ursa Major (the Great Bear).

This galaxy is known for its irregular lanes of dust, which form a swirling spiral pattern around the center of the galaxy. This core is surrounded by an extended, hazy aura of gas and dust that stretches farther out into space and causes the warm, fuzzy glow that can be seen here. The center itself is also intriguing; it is something known as a LINER-type (Low-Ionization Nuclear Emission-line Region) , meaning that it displays particular emission lines within its spectrum. The particularly bright star visible slightly to the right of the is not within the galaxy itself; it sits between us and NGC 4036, adding a burst of brightness to the scene.

Due to its relative brightness, this galaxy can be seen using an amateur telescope, making it a favorite amongst backyard astronomers and astrophotography aficionados.

Explore further: Hubble's hidden galaxy

Related Stories

Hubble's hidden galaxy

July 7, 2017

IC 342 is a challenging cosmic target. Although it is bright, the galaxy sits near the equator of the Milky Way's galactic disk, where the sky is thick with glowing cosmic gas, bright stars, and dark, obscuring dust.

Hubble's majestic spiral in Pegasus

February 5, 2018

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows a spiral galaxy known as NGC 7331. First spotted by the prolific galaxy hunter William Herschel in 1784, NGC 7331 is located about 45 million light-years away in the constellation ...

Image: Hubble's galaxy NGC 4242

July 24, 2017

Tucked away in the small northern constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs) is the galaxy NGC 4242, shown here as seen by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The galaxy lies some 30 million light-years from us. ...

Image: Hubble showcases a remarkable galactic hybrid

March 6, 2017

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image showcases the remarkable galaxy UGC 12591. UGC 12591 sits somewhere between a lenticular and a spiral. It lies just under 400 million light-years away from us in the westernmost ...

Image: Hubble's Cartwheel Galaxy

January 22, 2018

This is an image of the Cartwheel Galaxy taken with the NASA/ESA (European Space Agency) Hubble Space Telescope.

Recommended for you

Team of researchers challenge bold astronomical prediction

September 10, 2018

Calvin College professor of astronomy Larry Molnar made a bold announcement in 2017—he and his team had identified a binary star in the constellation Cygnus, the Swan, that was a strong candidate to merge and explode in ...

Hubble peers into a galaxy's dusty haze

September 10, 2018

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image showcases the galaxy NGC 4036, a lenticular galaxy some 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Ursa Major (the Great Bear).

Almost 500 explosions found in galaxy cores

September 7, 2018

Apart from a billion Milky Way stars, ESA's Gaia spacecraft also observes extragalactic objects. Its automated alert system notifies astronomers whenever Gaia spots a transient event. A team of astronomers have found out ...

Curiosity surveys a mystery under dusty skies

September 7, 2018

After snagging a new rock sample on Aug. 9, NASA's Curiosity rover surveyed its surroundings on Mars, producing a 360-degree panorama of its current location on Vera Rubin Ridge.

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Benni
1 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
A visible dark matter halo if you ask me.
RNP
4 / 5 (4) 3 hours ago
@Benni
A visible dark matter halo if you ask me.


LOL

Wow! For once I enjoy one of your posts! I hope, of course, that this was a joke???!!!
Benni
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
@Benni
A visible dark matter halo if you ask me.


LOL

Wow! For once I enjoy one of your posts! I hope, of course, that this was a joke???!!!


just like you, a joke.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.