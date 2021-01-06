January 6, 2021

Indonesian baby sea turtles make a break for freedom

The shores of Mera Batiri National Park in Indonesia are nesting grounds for several species of turtle
The shores of Mera Batiri National Park in Indonesia are nesting grounds for several species of turtle

Newly hatched, dozens of baby turtles flipped and flopped their way down a beach towards the crashing waves of the Indian Ocean, under the watchful gaze of conservationists at an Indonesian national park.

Small enough to fit into the palm of a hand, some ended up on their backs, wriggling their tiny flippers helplessly as they tried to get back on track.

But the conservationists did not interfere, as they wanted the creatures to "map" their surroundings and then return to lay decades later.

"Sea mature at 25 years old, so if they're released today, we'll probably meet them again 25 years from now," said Ardhini Estu Wardana, a forest ranger at Meru Betiri National Park on the eastern edge of Java.

Its beaches are nesting grounds for several species of turtle.

The night before, a giant female—over a metre (3.3 feet) long—laid more than 160 eggs on the shore, sweeping mounds of sand over them to protect them from predators.

Turtles, under threat from poaching and , are protected under Indonesian law.

  • Conservationists say that if the baby turtles &quot;map&quot; the area in which they hatch, they often return to lay eggs in the
    Conservationists say that if the baby turtles "map" the area in which they hatch, they often return to lay eggs in the same place decades later
  • Six of the world's seven turtle species can be found in Indonesia
    Six of the world's seven turtle species can be found in Indonesia

Their eggs are considered a delicacy and they are also slaughtered for their meat, skin and shells.

Six of the world's seven turtle species can be found in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and home to a dizzying array of exotic wildlife.

Explore further

Bali sea turtles set free after poacher arrests

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Indonesian baby sea turtles make a break for freedom (2021, January 6) retrieved 6 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-indonesian-baby-sea-turtles-freedom.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Vaccines and Immune Response

10 hours ago

2 questions: illusory "force" between hands, and "wave genetics"

16 hours ago

Falling in love, having sex and being happy makes you live longer?

16 hours ago

Genetic mechanisms of critical illness in Covid-19 - Nature Magazine

Jan 04, 2021

Are Multiple Allelism and Gene Polymorphism the same?

Jan 03, 2021

How do Stem Cells help in Drug trials?

Jan 02, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments