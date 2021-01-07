January 7, 2021

When galaxies collide: Hubble showcases six beautiful galaxy mergers

by ESA/Hubble Information Centre

When galaxies collide: Hubble showcases six beautiful galaxy mergers
To celebrate a new year, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has published a montage of six beautiful galaxy mergers. Each of these merging systems was studied as part of the recent HiPEEC survey to investigate the rate of new star formation within such systems. These interactions are a key aspect of galaxy evolution and are among the most spectacular events in the lifetime of a galaxy. Credit: ESA/Hubble Information Centre

It is during rare merging events that galaxies undergo dramatic changes in their appearance and in their stellar content. These systems are excellent laboratories to trace the formation of star clusters under extreme physical conditions.

The Milky Way typically forms star clusters with masses that are 10 thousand times the mass of our Sun. This doesn't compare to the masses of the star clusters forming in colliding , which can reach millions of times the mass of our Sun.

These dense stellar systems are also very luminous. Even after the collision, when the resulting galactic system begins to fade into a more quiescent phase, these very massive star clusters will shine throughout their host galaxy, as long-lasting witnesses of past merging events.

By studying the six shown here, the Hubble imaging Probe of Extreme Environments and Clusters (HiPEEC) survey has investigated how star clusters are affected during collisions by the rapid changes that drastically increase the rate at which new are formed in these galaxies. Hubble's capabilities have made it possible to resolve large star-forming 'knots' into numerous compact young star clusters. Hubble's ultraviolet and near-infrared observations of these systems have been used to derive star cluster ages, masses, and extinctions and to analyze the star formation rate within these six merging galaxies.

The HiPEEC study reveals that the star cluster populations undergo large and rapid variations in their properties, with the most massive clusters formed towards the end of the merger phase.

Explore further

Milky Way galaxy 'reverse engineered'
More information: A Adamo et al, Star cluster formation in the most extreme environments: insights from the HiPEEC survey, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/staa2380
Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Provided by ESA/Hubble Information Centre
Citation: When galaxies collide: Hubble showcases six beautiful galaxy mergers (2021, January 7) retrieved 7 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-galaxies-collide-hubble-showcases-beautiful.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

15 hours ago

Creation and distribution of elements - looking for recommendations

Jan 05, 2021

Why is Mars not considered a "full-fledged" planet?

Jan 04, 2021

Is it correct to say... (separation of solar systems and the expansion of the Universe)

Jan 04, 2021

Trace methane in Uranus and Neptune, condensing into diamonds

Jan 04, 2021

Is this USB eyepiece camera a lemon?

Dec 28, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments