The European Home Page for NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope (HEIC) offrs the most comprehensive information about the Hubble Space Telescope. It is dedicated to the scientists, students, educators and the general public about astronomy and the continuing pursuit of knowledge gathered by the space telescope. HEIC provides updated news from the Hubble Space Telescope and research being conducted on all things astronomy. The site has numerous links and news features with comprehensive coverage of the space program. The images and reports are extensive on this site.

Address Hubble European Space Agency Information Centre c/o Space Telescope-European Coordinating Facility (ST-ECF) Att. Britt Sjoeberg ESO - office 250 - Karl-Schwarzschild-Strasse 2 D-85748 Garching bei Munchen Germany Website http://www.spacetelescope.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hubble_European_Space_Agency_Information_Centre

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

