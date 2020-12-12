December 12, 2020

Virgin Galactic makes first flight from New Mexico site

by Susan Montoya Bryan and Paul Davenport

Virgin Galactic makes first flight from New Mexico site
This photo provided by Virgin Galactic, Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to mothership, VMS Eve, takes off on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. Saturday morning's test flight marks the third space flight overall for Virgin Galactic as the company looks to begin commercial flights next year. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

A Virgin Galactic test flight Saturday ended prematurely when the spacecraft landed safely at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico after its rocket engine failed to ignite high above the Earth.

"The ignition sequence for the did not complete. Vehicle and crew are in great shape," Virgin Galactic said in a brief statement on Twitter. "We have several motors ready at Spaceport America. We will check the vehicle and be back to flight soon."

The flight was the first from Virgin Galactic's new headquarters at Spaceport America, a futuristic desert outpost.

Before first announcing the spacecraft's to land and then the problem with the rocket, Virgin Galactic's in-flight communications were cryptic and sparse during a 15-minute period that began with an announcement that the spacecraft was "go for release" from the aircraft that carried it to the release altitude.

A previous Virgin Galactic press release said release would occur at about 50,000 feet.

After delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and some dicey weather earlier this week, the crew had been cleared for a morning launch amid clear conditions.

The spaceship was crewed by two pilots. There was payload belonging to NASA onboard but no passengers.

The next phase of final testing for the Virgin Galactic team will involve company mission specialists and engineers being loaded into the spaceship's passenger cabin for powered flights. They will evaluate all the hardware, camera settings and which angles will provide the best views.

Explore further

Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Virgin Galactic makes first flight from New Mexico site (2020, December 12) retrieved 12 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-virgin-galactic-flight-mexico-site.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
96 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Nature: "A massive white-dwarf merger product before final collapse"

Dec 10, 2020

Jupiter and Saturn in one frame

Dec 10, 2020

Transparency of a gas compared to a plasma

Dec 09, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Dec 08, 2020

Can iron form via processes like the r- or s-process?

Dec 07, 2020

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Dec 05, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments