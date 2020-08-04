August 4, 2020

Richard Branson space-bound in early 2021 says Virgin Galactic

British billionaire Branson's groundbreaking flight would open the door for commercial trips to begin
British billionaire Branson's groundbreaking flight would open the door for commercial trips to begin

Richard Branson could shoot into space on his Virgin Galactic aircraft as its first passenger early next year, the company said, potentially blazing a path for commercial flights.

The company has repeatedly pushed back the date it will take the first tourists outside earth's atmosphere and said 600 people have forked out $250,000 to reserve a seat.

Virgin Galactic said Monday it "expects to advance to the next phase of its test flight program" in the fall with two manned flights.

"Assuming both flights demonstrate the expected results, Virgin Galactic anticipates Sir Richard Branson's flight to occur in the first quarter of 2021," the company said in a statement.

The groundbreaking flight by Branson—Virgin Galactic's founder—would pave the way for commercial voyages to begin.

The programme has been hit by serious snags, however, with a devastating crash in 2014 caused by pilot error delaying the development of passenger aircraft SpaceShipTwo.

Getting tourists into space is not a simple exercise.

The spacecraft will be taken up by a special plane and released at . Seconds later, the spaceship—part plane, part rocket—will ignite its engine and blast upward with an acceleration of 3.5 g, meaning three and a half times that of Earth's .

It will then cut off the engine, which will create a feeling of weightlessness for a few minutes as the spacecraft reaches its highest point, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) above the planet, and then begin its descent.

It will glide to land at Spaceport America, built in the New Mexico desert.

Branson has set a series of aviation and nautical adventure records, although he failed, despite numerous attempts, to become the first person to circumnavigate the globe non-stop in a balloon.

These exploits brought Branson close to tragedy in 1998 when he and his co-pilot had to ditch their balloon in the Pacific Ocean after low pressure forced the craft down.

Explore further

Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Richard Branson space-bound in early 2021 says Virgin Galactic (2020, August 4) retrieved 4 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-richard-branson-space-bound-early-virgin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Using DSLR movies for Astro Image stacking application

20 hours ago

The curse of Elon Musk

Aug 01, 2020

Adding more meteorites to my collection

Aug 01, 2020

Can you See Neighboring Asteroids from an asteroid?

Aug 01, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jul 31, 2020

Oddly specific question for help regarding a satellite in a shadow

Jul 30, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments